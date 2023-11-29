Posted in: streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: bruce campbell, Discontinued, Maximum Effort Channel, ryan reynolds

Discontinued: Bruce Campbell Docuseries Gets Maximum Effort Preview

Join host Bruce Campbell as he guides us through the long-lost nostalgia that we grew up with in Maximum Effort's docuseries Discontinued.

Bruce Campbell is hosting this dystopian ride of the products we grew up with that are no longer around in the docuseries Discontinued for Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort Channel for Fubo TV, which released its official trailer. Campbell starts the voiceover. "I'm transmitting from the year 2037 in this dystopian landscape," he begins. "There's no compassion, and humanity's darkest impulses have taken hold. So here I am, Bruce Campbell, sealed inside a cave with the last shreds of humanity's glorious past. This TV show from the future is here to remind you to cherish the past by rediscovering things that were sadly discontinued. The word 'sadly' doesn't apply to mullets, however."

What follows is a sequence of title cards with the docuseries title Discontinued in various pop culture fonts. We see Nintendo's Game Boy, ABC's MacGyver, AOL, his live-action incarnation of Evil Dead, Blackberry, Blockbuster, American Gladiators, Battlestar Galactica, and more. Bonus points if you can catch all the brand references. The series will take a comprehensive look at defunct products, subjects, and phrases, which may give you VH-1-like warm fuzzies back when they lean heavily on retro recollection programming.

Discontinued is created and directed by Brian Volk-Weiss, who also serves as executive producer alongside Reynolds, George Dewey, Kevin Hill, Ashley Fox, and Patrick Gooing of Maximum Effort; Cisco Henson, Laura Coconato and Ben Frost of Nacelle and Pamela Duckworth and David Gandler of Fubo. In addition to Fubo, Maximum Effort Channel is also available on other FAST services like Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, Plex, Sling Freestream, Tubi, VIDAA, VIZIO Watchfree+, and Xumo Play. While it might not be the Campbell-Reynolds crossover you imagine, they do have programming they have to fill, so it might help to be a little patient. Discontinued premieres November 30th at 8 p.m. ET and, starting December 6th, moves to Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

