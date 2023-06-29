Posted in: Horror, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: bruce campbell, evil dead, evil dead rise, film, horror, lee cronin

Evil Dead Rise Director on Ash's Potential Return in Future Films

Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin just shared that nothing can convince Bruce Campbell to return other than the actor himself.

Evil Dead Rise recently pushed the franchise to exciting new heights, with the strongest box office performance of the entire film series so far – plus, the film managed to appease genre fans for its innovative take on a story that's generally rooted in a very similar story centered on Ash (played by Bruce Campbell). Despite the fact that Campbell isn't currently involved in the state of the Evil Dead franchise (a personal choice), those heavily involved in the film series still have hope that he might one day reconsider.

While recently speaking to Screen Rant about the prospect of getting the iconic genre star back to the franchise for another round of gore, Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin didn't seem to believe that anything would convince Campbell other than Campbell himself. Cronin admits to the publication, "When you've got a man as robust as Bruce Campbell, and he has created as an iconic hero as Ash, there's no pushing him around. So, I think if Ash ever resurfaces, that's going to be down to Bruce more than anybody else. I'm sure there's lots of people in his ear all the time, and, again, I can't speak for him, but it's always possible in the movie world for something unexpected to happen."

Bruce Campbell's Current Feelings About a Return to Evil Dead

Just two years prior, Campbell shared his reasoning for parting ways with Ash, telling Collider, "I'm done playing Ash, so that determines a lot of where we go with the franchise without that character, but there are more stories. We're doing it book-focused these days. That darn book gets around, and that's how we play it. That book wound up in an urban environment with a single mom, so let's see what happens. It's fun to fiddle with it. There's not gonna be any traditional form of Evil Dead anymore. Ash is gone. I've retired the character because I physically just can't do him anymore, so why bother? Why do I do it? It's time to hang up the chainsaw. But we still are filmmakers, we're still producers, we're still creative-type dudes, so we were like, 'How do we keep this going otherwise?' [Sam Raimi] handpicked Fede Alvarez to do the remake a few years ago. He handpicked Lee Cronin for this one."

Evil Dead Rise was released digitally last month and is scheduled to be released on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K UHD on June 27. The newest addition to the horror franchise film is also available to stream on Max now.

