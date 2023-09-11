Posted in: ABC, Disney XD, Disney+, streaming, TV | Tagged: ABC, charter, disney, espn, spectrum

Disney/Spectrum Deal: Freeform, FXX Gone; Disney+/ESPN+ Deal & More

Following up on previous reporting, here's what Spectrum cable subscribers would want to know about the new Disney/Charter carriage deal.

Earlier today, we learned that Disney and Charter had reportedly agreed to play nice with one another by cementing a new deal that would bring ESPN (and other Disney channels) back to Spectrum customers – just in time for ESPN's Monday Night Football. The standoff between the mega cable provider and The Mouse got particularly ugly earlier this month, with Disney pulling its networks just as college & NFL seasons were getting underway. But when the news first hit, the details were a bit lacking – so we have a rundown of some of the key details that Spectrum subscribers would want to know about. From which channels aren't coming back (Freeform, FXX, and more) to how Disney+ & ESPN+ factor into all of this, here's an update and what's been released so far…

What Stays/What Goes: While the new deal focuses on the main ESPN networks, FX, Nat Geo & Disney Junior channels – as well as ABC stations – Spectrum subscribers will be losing Freeform, Disney Junior, Disney XD, FXX, Nat Geo Wild, and other channels. In addition, it was agreed that Spectrum "will maintain flexibility to offer a range of video packages at varying price points based upon different customer viewing preferences" when it comes to tiering some of Disney's channels.

Disney+/ESPN+ Deal: In what's described as a "wholesale arrangement" between the two companies, Spectrum TV Select customers will have access to Disney+ (with ads). In addition, Spectrum TV Select Plus customers will have access to the ESPN+ streaming service once it goes live.

Streaming Love & Password Crackdown: Disney's streaming services will be getting some marketing love from Charter when it comes to its broadband customers. In addition, the companies "renewed their commitment to lead the industry in mitigating the effects of unauthorized password sharing" (which could mean the rollout of some new measures soon).

"Our collective goal has always been to build an innovative model for the future. This deal recognizes both the continued value of linear television and the growing popularity of streaming services while addressing the evolving needs of our consumers. We also want to thank our mutual customers for their patience this past week and are pleased that Spectrum viewers once again have access to Disney's high-quality sports, news, and entertainment programming in time for 'Monday Night Football,'" shared Disney CEO Bob Iger & Charter CEO Chris Winfrey in a joint statement when the deal was confirmed.

