DMZ EP/Director Ava DuVernay Shares Vision for HBO Max Limited Series

Earlier this week, fans of the DC Comics series DMZ were on the receiving end of some excellent news, with HBO Max announcing that Ava DuVernay (When They See Us) and Roberto Patino's (Westworld) adaptation was moving forward as a four-part limited series event. Patino serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer, with DuVernay directing the pilot and executive producing -and also wasting no time sharing what they have in store for the streaming service project. Rosario Dawson (Briarpatch, Rent, Sin City) and Benjamin Bratt (Law & Order, Traffic) lead the cast of the futuristic drama set amid a second American civil war. Joining Dawson and Bratt are Hoon Lee (Banshee, Warrior), Freddy Miyares (When They See Us, The L Word: Generation Q), and Jordan Preston Carter (The Haves and the Have Nots).

Taking to Twitter shortly after the news was announced, DuVernay offered love to everyone involved with bringing the project to life: "Thanks to [HBO Max, DC Comics] and [Warner Bros.] for joining forces with [ARRAY Filmworks] on this one and encouraging us to fly. This is a new vision of the DMZ, headed by the excellent Roberto Patino. Much love to my comrade [Rosario Dawson] for leading the show with grace. Let's go!" And in the following tweet, offered viewers a sneak preview into her vision for the series:

In the near future, America is embroiled in a bitter civil war, leaving Manhattan a demilitarized zone (DMZ), destroyed and isolated from the rest of the world. Leaping off the pages of the popular comic, DMZ chronicles the harrowing journey of fearless and fierce medic Alma Ortega (Dawson), who sets out on a harrowing journey to find the son she lost in the evacuation of New York City at the onset of the conflict. Throwing gasoline on the flames of that conflict is Parco Delgado (Bratt), the popular — and deadly — leader of one of the most powerful gangs in the DMZ. He wants to rule this new world — and will stop at nothing to secure that outcome. In this adrenalized and expansive drama which examines a stark political and cultural divide in American society, Alma must contend with the gangs, militias, demagogues, and warlords that control this lawless no man's land. In doing so, she becomes the unlikely source of what everyone here has lost…hope.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to bring this epic to the screen with my boundary-pushing partners at WBTV and HBO Max, a sublime cast led by Rosario and Benjamin, and my partner and friend, the inimitable and ever-inspiring Ava DuVernay," said Roberto Patino. "DMZ offers up an explosive playground which, more than anything else, exalts the resilience of community and the human spirit. I can't wait to welcome the die-hard fans of the comic books and new viewers alike to this intoxicating, haunting and inspiring world."