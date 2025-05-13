Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: doctor odyssey

Doctor Odyssey Not on ABC Schedule; Series Fate Remains in Limbo

The fate of Ryan Murphy's Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale, and Don Johnson-starring ABC series Doctor Odyssey remains in limbo.

"We love 'Doctor Odyssey.' We're still having creative conversations about the show with Ryan and evaluating. Ryan is very busy. He is working on a ton with us right now: '9-1-1,' which continues to be one of the No. 1 shows on television. We just gave an expanded order to '9-1-1: Nashville.' We have Chris O'Donnell in that. I think it's a really unique setting for our flagship franchise. We just launched 'Mid-Century Modern.' So, as he should be, he's quite busy doing excellent work for us. Ultimately, we're going to take our lead from Ryan about what that next chapter of 'Doctor Odyssey' looks like. But we're having creative conversations about it right now. He's an amazing partner." That's what Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich shared with Variety last month regarding the fate of series creator Ryan Murphy's Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale, and Don Johnson-starring high-seas procedural Doctor Odyssey.

A little more than a month later (today, to be exact), ABC released its 2025-2026 fall primetime schedule, and… the series is still in decision limbo. "'Doctor Odyssey' isn't currently on our schedule,' Erwich shared with Deadline Hollywood. "Ryan's really busy. He's doing a lot with us. '9-1-1,' '9-1-1 Nashville,' 'All's Fair' [for Hulu]. So we're just continuing that creative conversations with him." Previously, Eric Schrier, President of Disney TV Studios, shared that the final decision will most likely come from Murphy. In terms of when that decision could come, many expect it sometime after this week's season finale and the end of June, when the options on the ABC cast are timed to expire.

From the mind of Ryan Murphy comes ABC's high-octane procedural Doctor Odyssey. Max (Joshua Jackson) is the new on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship where the staff works hard and plays harder. It's all hands on deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other miles from shore. The series stars Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale, and Don Johnson. The series, produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, is written and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken. Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson serve as executive producers. Paris Barclay directs and executive produces. Eric Paquette, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, and Nissa Diederich also serve as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!