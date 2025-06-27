Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: doctor odyssey

Doctor Odyssey Season 2 Hopes Sinking Fast: Cast Options Set to Expire

Though Ryan Murphy's Doctor Odyssey isn't officially canceled, reports are ABC won't be picking up the cast's options before they expire.

We have an update on a possible second season of ABC and series creator Ryan Murphy's Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale, and Don Johnson-starring Doctor Odyssey – but we kind of wish we didn't. Deadline Hollywood is reporting that the cast's options are set to expire on Monday and are not set to be picked up. While that doesn't mean the series is canceled, it does mean that a second season wouldn't be happening any time soon. Should Murphy and ABC have a meeting of the minds that results in a new season, new deals with the cast will have to be locked down, and schedules coordinated to take into consideration any new projects that the cast may have signed onto in the interim.

"'Doctor Odyssey' isn't currently on our schedule,' Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich shared with Deadline Hollywood during Disney's Upfronts event earlier this year. "Ryan's really busy. He's doing a lot with us. '9-1-1,' '9-1-1 Nashville,' 'All's Fair' [for Hulu]. So we're just continuing that creative conversations with him." Previously, Eric Schrier, President of Disney TV Studios, shared that the final decision would most likely come from Murphy. In terms of when that decision could come, many expected it sometime after the season finale and the end of June, when the options on the ABC cast were timed to expire. Here's a look at what HBO's Emmy Award-winning Last Week Tonight host John Oliver had to say on the matter:

From the mind of Ryan Murphy comes ABC's high-octane procedural Doctor Odyssey. Max (Joshua Jackson) is the new onboard doctor for a luxury cruise ship where the staff work hard and play harder. It's all hands on deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other miles from shore. The series stars Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale, and Don Johnson. The series, produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, is written and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken. Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson serve as executive producers. Paris Barclay directs and executive produces. Eric Paquette, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, and Nissa Diederich also serve as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!