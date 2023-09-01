Posted in: Audio Dramas, BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, TV | Tagged: bbc, big finish, doctor who, once and future, preview

Doctor Who 60th Annv "Once and Future" Teams Eccleston, David Warner

Big Finish's Doctor Who - Once and Future: Time Lord Immemorial sees Christopher Eccleston & the late David Warner in a new audio adventure.

As we inch closer to seeing what the BBC, Disney+ & showrunner Russell T. Davies have planned for us with their three-episode Doctor Who 60th Anniversary special event, Big Finish is nearing the finale of its eight-episode full-cast audio drama adventure Doctor Who – Once and Future – but that doesn't mean they're done quite yet. Kicking off in the middle of The Time War, an injured Doctor is being cared for at a field hospital when he begins to glow. Regeneration time, right? Wrong. The Doctor begins to go through a "degeneration" that finds him face-to-face with a number of his other selves as he seeks to find an answer before it's too late. And the latest chapter brings us "Doctor-on-Doctor" action with Doctor Who – Once and Future: Time Lord Immemorial, with Christopher Eccleston reprising his role as the Ninth Doctor – and meeting an alternative Unbound version of himself (played by the late David Warner). Now, we have a look at the cover artwork for the Special Edition to pass along (which you can get your hands on here), followed by an overview of what listeners can expect and more…

Slipping between bodies, the Ninth Doctor finds his TARDIS caught between universes as the cosmos starts to break down. A Doctor from another reality arrives, and they join forces with Liv Chenka and the Lumiat to find the cause. Someone has desecrated the mythical Hall of the Time Lord Immemorial, where the sands of time from the multiverse are held. And those sands are running out…

Written by Lisa McMullin, the audio drama also features Jesus of Nazareth actor Robert Powell as the Time Lord Immemorial and Nicola Walker as Liv Chenka. In another reunion, Gina McKee (who co-starred with Eccleston in the 1996 TV drama series Our Friends in the North) returns as the Lumiat, the insufferably good version of Missy.

"It was quite emotional for me to work with David Warner, an actor I grew up as a child watching and admiring. To share the Doctor with him was special. If ever there was an actor who should have played the Doctor, it was David Warner," Eccleston shared. Producer David Richardson added, "Bringing the Ninth Doctor and the Unbound Doctor together was inspired by the friendship between Chris and David. They have known each other well for some years, and it was a treat to bring them together in the studio. To benefit from these two greats acting opposite each other was irresistible."

Doctor Who: A Look at Big Finish's "Once and Future"

At the time that the project was first announced, it was confirmed that Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann, Christopher Eccleston, and David Tennant were on board. In addition, on the Doctor side of things, Stephen Noonan, Michael Troughton & Tim Treloar are on board to represent the first three Doctors. The series will also include the final performance recorded by David Warner as the Unbound Doctor. Michelle Gomez will be returning as Missy, with Georgia Tennant returning as the Doctor's daughter Jenny, and Camille Coduri returning as Jackie Tyler. Also, Nicola Walker is set to return as Liv Chenka, while Sadie Miller will voice Sarah Jane Smith, played in the live-action series by her late mother, Elisabeth Sladen. In addition, we have Michelle Ryan as Lady Christina, Neve McIntosh as Madame Vastra, Catrin Stewart as Jenny Flint, Dan Starkey as Strax, Christopher Naylor as Harry Sullivan, Ken Bones as the General, and Beth Chalmers as Veklin. Now, here's a look back at the original trailer for the audio anniversary event, followed by the official overview:

The Time War. The Doctor has been injured and brought to a Time Lord field hospital. His body glows with energy, but this is no regeneration into a future form – instead, the Doctor's past faces begin to appear as he flits haphazardly between incarnations…

Staggering to his TARDIS, the Doctor sets out to solve the mystery of his 'degeneration.' Who has done this to him? How? And why? From the Earth to the stars, across an array of familiar times and places, he follows clues to retrace his steps, encountering old friends and enemies along the way. Tumbling through his lives, the Doctor must stop his degeneration before he loses himself completely…

