Doctor Who Actor Frazer Hines Pens "Evil of the Daleks" Adapt Novel "The Evil of the Daleks," Patrick Troughton's first story as the Second Doctor, is being as a Doctor Who novel by Frazer Hines, aka Jamie.

"Evil of the Daleks," Patrick Troughton's first story as the Second Doctor in Doctor Who, is lost to time forever in the BBC's infinite wisdom of erasing tapes back in the old days. It only exists in prose and a stiffly animated adaptation using existing audio. Now Frazer Hines, who played the Second Doctor's companion Jamie McCrimmon will be writing an inventive new retelling of the story as a novel to be published on 26th October. "The Evil of the Daleks," which was first released in 1967 on television, will be the first novel by Hines, who played Jamie McCrimmon in Doctor Who from 1966-69 and has made guest appearances on the show since. He and Troughton often made a slapstick comedy double act on the show.

Official Synopsis for Doctor Who: The Evil of the Daleks

"After defending a space station from a Cyberman incursion, the Doctor and Jamie learn that young astrophysicist Zoe wishes to join them on their travels. To give her fair warning of the dangers she may face, the Doctor places the TARDIS outside time and space and uses a mind projector to share one of their most harrowing adventures…

And so, Jamie is forced to relive his encounter with the Daleks at their most evil and calculating. In a complex plot that dragged him from modern-day London to Victorian times and finally, to the Dalek world of Skaro, he endured ordeals that tested his courage, strength – and his friendship with the Doctor – to the limit. He presents his own version of some of those events to Zoe; events that still anger him.

And while fact and fiction blur inside the TARDIS, a malevolent force watches from outside. Soon, Jamie finds himself lured from the safety of the ship into dangers that could end Zoe's travels before they begin – and all their lives, as well."

Doctor Who: The Evil of the Daleks by Frazer Hines is out in hardback and in audio format on 26th October 2023. In case the title didn't clue you in, the Daleks are evil, doncha know? Head on over to here to pre-order your copy

