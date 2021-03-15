Doctor Who: Alex Kingston Wants River Song to Meet Whittaker's Doctor

By the time the credits rolled on the holiday special "Revolution of the Daleks," Doctor Who fans knew that change was in the air for "Team TARDIS." Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole officially moved out of the big blue box while new companion Dan (John Bishop) was introduced as joining the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) when the show returns for its abbreviated, eight-episode Series 13. But if the rumor mill is to be believed, Series 13 could end up being Whittaker's last run, which would be a shame since Alex Kingston would love to see River Song reunite with the Doctor- Whittaker's 13th Doctor in particular.

Speaking with Radio Times to promote her new River Song novel The Ruby's Curse, Kingston believes that having the two together would be too good of an opportunity to let pass by. "It would be a great shame if it were not to happen. Let's put it that way," Kingston explained. But how could that work out considering all of the timey-wimey stuff? Kingston doesn't know but she's sure something could be figured out… and she knows what River's going to do if it does happen. "I'm open to anything. I don't have an idea about how we should meet or anything like that. But I would like River to meet her, and plant a big, fat kiss on her." Kingston revealed.

As we mentioned earlier, showrunner Chris Chibnall and the team are already hard at work on Series 13 production, revealing earlier this year, "We're filming as we speak. We've got lots of new characters, new monsters, some old ones coming back. We're only a few weeks in. It's very different, but we obviously have to work in a very different way, under COVID protocols. So, it's not without its challenges, but every series of 'Doctor Who' has had its challenges. At the moment, everybody's smiling." Now for the question that we're sure he's going to hear a lot over the next several months: so when will viewers be able to see it? Surprisingly, it sounds like Chibnall does know- it's just that there are some "higher powers" out there who would prefer he stay quiet for now. "Yeah, I've got an idea," Chibnall answered with a laugh. "But Charlotte Moore (BBC Chief Content Officer) would send 'the boys' round if I told you any hints. As soon as finish it, I promise we'll put it on telly straight away."

And even though their "Revolution" may be over (for now), is there any possibility of seeing the Daleks make a Series 13 return? Chibnall wouldn't say one way or another- but he did confirm that some familiar faces of the monster persuasion will be making their returns. "Yes, more monsters are coming back. There are ones who've appeared over the past 15 years that are deserving of another visit in the next series. In fact, they're probably formulating their plans as we speak…"