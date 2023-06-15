Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa, preview

Doctor Who: BAFTA Winner Lenny Rush Joins Next Series of Adventures

BAFTA Winner Lenny Rush is joining Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies, Ncuti Gatwa & Millie Gibson in the next series of adventures.

The impressive line-up of folks coming aboard Doctor Who for the next series of adventures from showrunner Russell T. Davies, new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa, and companion Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) continues to grow. Hot off an impressive BAFTA win for Daisy May Cooper's Am I Being Unreasonable, Lenny Rush has officially joined the cast in the role of Morris. "It's an honour to be part of 'Doctor Who,' one of the most iconic shows on television and – wow – what a dream come true!" shared Rush in a statement. Davies added, "This is what 'Doctor Who's' all about – brand new talent from the next generation, and no one's more talented than Lenny! He joins the TARDIS team just in time for the Doctor's greatest nightmare, so hold on tight!" The next series of adventures are expected in 2024, following the upcoming 60th-anniversary celebration this November and a Christmas Special before the end of the year.

Davies congratulated Gatwa on the honor of leading the RadioTimes.com's TV 100 2022 list earlier this year and used his time to make sure Doctor Who fans know just how much they're going to love what Gatwa's bringing to the long-running franchise. "Sometimes you know you've got a secret. And you hold it close to your chest and let it burn because secrets are so delicious," Davies shared with RadioTimes while addressing Gatwa's win. "I've got that right now because my secret is seeing Ncuti with Millie Gibson on the rushes of 'Doctor Who' every single day, and oh my God, this is so good!" As for what Gatwa is bringing specifically to the iconic role, Davies teased that viewers should expect something old & something new. "I can promise you a completely new Doctor, and yet a Doctor utterly faithful to the 60 years that came before. Soon, the secret will be out, and we'll all be dancing!"

Along with Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart), Aneurin Barnard (Roger ap Gwilliam), and Jack Forsyth-Noble (Will), Doctor Who Magazine #589 also confirmed that Bhav Joshi (Wedding Season), Eilidh Loan (Traces), Pete MacHale (Gangs of London), Miles Yekinni (Slow Horses), and Hemi Yeroham (Mamma Mia!) had joined the cast. And then, last month, Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul's Drag Race) was also confirmed to have joined the cast – followed by Jonathan Groff (Glee, Mindhunter) and Indira Varma (Obsession, Game of Thrones) – as The Duchess – in May of this year, with Bonnie Langford (returning as Melanie Bush) in early June 2023.

