Doctor Who: BBC iPlayer Shares November 1st Streaming News/Details

The BBC shared some details on what Doctor Who fans/iPlayer subscribers can expect when November 1st rolls around - and it's impressive.

Well, it looks like November 1st will bring some big changes to the streams. No, we're not talking about the timestream or anything like that (though it would be appropriate) – we're talking about the streaming future for Doctor Who as it approaches its three-episode 60th-anniversary special event next month. While we know that Disney+ will be handling the "WHO-niverse" outside of the UK & Ireland, the BBC made sure iPlayer subscribers knew what was awaiting them beginning November 1st. And what they're getting is essentially "one-stop-shopping" when it comes to the long-running series. We're talking not just the classic episodes, either – subscribers will also now have access to the show's post-2005 revival seasons (meaning 800+ episodes to start binging). And before you ask? Yup, that includes the 1996 FOX TV film that saw Sylvester McCoy regenerate into Paul McGann (and a great turn by Eric Roberts as the Master). But what a streaming "WHO-niverse" be without spinoffs and extras, right?

When it comes to spinoffs, specials, and other extras, fans can also look forward to The Sarah Jane Adventures, Torchwood, Class, behind-the-scenes series Doctor Who Confidential, and more. And every episode on iPlayer from the back catalogue will be available with multiple accessibility options, including subtitles, audio description, and sign language. But what if you're looking to do a serious deep dive into the show's past? Well, BBC has you covered there, too! Fans will have access to an online archive offering a wide array of content from over the decades – including everything from past interviews with the cast & creators, written notes & production documents, audio tracks, behind-the-scenes images, and more. "I'd like to thank the BBC for all the hard work to get this massive back catalogue under one roof, at long last. I'm so excited for new viewers – imagine being eight years old, spending winter afternoons exploring the 60s, 70s, 80s and beyond. And we're determined this won't be a dusty museum – we have exciting plans to bring the back catalogue to life, with much more to be revealed!" shared Showrunner Russell T. Davies in a statement when the news was first announced.

