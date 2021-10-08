Doctor Who BBC Twitter, Instagram Offline Could Be a Sign But of What?

Doctor Who fans know the score by now. Later this year, showrunner Chris Chibnall and TARDIS team members Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, and John Bishop return for a new series of adventuring. But this one will be quite a bit different from what viewers have been used to, with Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones) joining the cast as Vinder in a Series 13 that's set to tell one over-arching storyline with a mix of new and familiar faces (some of which have already leaked out). But when will it premiere? From the looks at what's going on over at the BBC show's Twitter and Instagram accounts, we might be finding out something soon because they're both down. But why? The obvious answer is that it's about all things Series 13. But could it be a sign that the series might be looking for an overall "restart" button? Could those accounts going dark be a sign (like smoke and the Pope) that the naming of a new Doctor is near? Or could it just be social media maintenance happening at the same time? There was that matter over on BBC One last weekend…

It looks like something might be happening pretty soon (a trailer?), something so big that Whittaker's Doctor tried breaking through BBC One just before Strictly Come Dancing over the weekend, too. It's a brief, 5-second teaser with the Doctor trying to get through to the viewers but loses transmission quickly. Here a look:

Thanks to the #FindTheDoctor "virtual hunt," we might just have a preview of one of those new faces thanks to two clips that were the "prizes." In the first clip below, you can see a flash of a hooded figure with sunken eyes, grey skin & sharp, piercing teeth. Could this be the season's main villain? Possibly Chibnall's teased "Swarm" or another baddie? Or possibly an ally? Because it's crappy to make assumptions based on looks. Here's a look at screencaps from the clip to help:

After Series 13 premieres in the fall, Whittaker and Chibnall will be a part of three feature-length specials in 2022- with the final special also marking the end of Whittaker's run (and we're assuming the introduction of the new Doctor, still unknown as of this writing). The first special will screen on New Year's Day, with the second airing in the spring, the third in fall 2022 as part of the BBC's centenary celebrations. Of course, BCTV has some thoughts about the showrunner search here if you're interested (before Davies was announced). Here's a look back at the Series 13 overview:

She's back. The Thirteenth Doctor is returning for the thirteenth series in what is set to be a six-part Event Serial. Since their last epic battle in Revolution of the Daleks, the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) have been exploring the universe together but with the Doctor now questioning everything about her past there, she will undoubtedly be searching for answers. This adrenalin fueled; universe-spanning series will also see an addition to the TARDIS with actor and comedian John Bishop joining the cast as Dan Lewis who will quickly learn there's more to the Universe than he could ever believe. Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones, Broadchurch) is also set to make his debut on Doctor Who as reoccurring character, Vinder. Jacob's new role will see him join forces with the Doctor, Yaz and Dan as the Doctor faces her biggest ever adventure. Series 13 is set to introduce some terrifying new adversaries

and the return of truly iconic old enemies. Expect action, fun, scares, extraordinary new worlds as the Doctor and her friends confront a deadly evil…

"My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life," Whittaker said. "I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories. We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side and pass on the baton together. So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had." Chibnall added: "Jodie and I made a "three series and out" pact with each other at the start of this once-in-a-lifetime blast. So now our shift is done, and we're handing back the Tardis keys. Jodie's magnificent, iconic Doctor has exceeded all our high expectations."