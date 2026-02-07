Posted in: Audio Dramas, BBC, TV | Tagged: big finish, doctor who

Doctor Who: Big Finish Renews Audio Drama License Through 2035

We've got some big news to pass along. Big Finish Productions has renewed its license to produce Doctor Who audio dramas through 2035.

Article Summary Big Finish renews its Doctor Who audio drama license, extending productions until at least 2035.

Audio adventures feature stars like Tom Baker, David Tennant, Jodie Whittaker, and more classic Doctors.

Renewal allows for more ambitious Doctor Who stories and expanded audio series in the coming years.

Upcoming releases in 2026 include new adventures for the Third, Fourth, Ninth, and Thirteenth Doctors.

Since 1999, Big Finish Productions has gone above and beyond to offer Doctor Who fans the best in audio drama adventures. We're talking about a resume spanning the long-running series' 60-plus years, with stories starring Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann, Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Jodie Whittaker, Jo Martin, David Bradley, and John Hurt. But it's not only the Doctors; Big Finish has given companions and spinoff series such as Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures their moments in the sun. With that in mind, we're happy to pass along the news that Big Finish Productions' licence to produce Doctor Who audio dramas has been renewed through 2035.

Jan Paterson, Director of Books and Audio at BBC Studios, said about the news, "Big Finish has played a pivotal role in expanding the Doctor Who universe for more than 25 years, consistently delivering stories that honour the legacy of Doctor Who and bringing fans new adventures that are imaginative, bold and full of heart. This renewal reflects not only our confidence in Big Finish's creativity and ambition but also the strength of collaboration across our licensee community. We're incredibly proud to continue this journey together and look forward to seeing and hearing where their creativity takes the Doctor next."

Jason Haigh-Ellery, chairman of Big Finish Productions, noted: "This is wonderful news for everyone who's made Big Finish part of their Doctor Who journey. Being licensed until the end of 2035 lets us plan further ahead than ever. And that means bigger stories, more ambitious series, and plenty of surprises… We can't wait to share what's coming." Nicholas Briggs, executive producer and creative director at Big Finish, added: "We've been telling Doctor Who stories for over a quarter of a century now, and the joy is that it still feels like we're only just getting started. One of my favourite aspects of Doctor Who is that it never runs out of space and time to explore. Eternity and the universe create a limitless canvas to work on!"

Here's a look at what's already on tap this year from Big Finish for Doctor Who fans:

February 2026: The Third Doctor Adventures: The Imposters

March 2026: The Fourth Doctor Adventures: The Ministry of Death, The First Doctor Adventures: Beware the City of Illusions, and The Thirteenth Doctor Adventures: The Violet Hour

April 2026: The Ninth Doctor Adventures: Pandemonium and The Sixth Doctor Adventures: Expulsion

Big Finish Productions is an audio production company and publisher best known for its range of Doctor Who plays (and its many spin-offs). The company also produces a wide range of audio drama and audiobooks featuring the characters from Adam Adamant Lives!, Blake's 7, Dark Shadows, Space: 1999, Survivors, Terrahawks, The Avengers, The Omega Factor, The Prisoner, Timeslip and Torchwood, as well as classics from H. G. Wells and Shakespeare, Sherlock Holmes, The Phantom of the Opera and Dorian Gray. Big Finish also produces original creations such as Graceless, Charlotte Pollard, and The Adventures of Bernice Summerfield, plus the Big Finish Originals range featuring many great new series, including The Human Frontier, ATA Girl, Cicero, Jeremiah Bourne in Time, Shilling & Sixpence Investigate, Blind Terror, and Transference.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!