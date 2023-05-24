Doctor Who Casting: Indira Varma Jumps From Torchwood to TARDIS Indira Varma (Obsession, Torchwood) is set to reunite with Russell T Davies for the upcoming new series of Doctor Who as the Duchess.

The casting announcements continue for showrunner Russell T. Davies' upcoming series of adventures with new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa and new companion Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday). Earlier today, we learned that Indira Varma (Obsession, Game of Thrones) has joined the cast. Though Varma is no stranger to the "WHO-niverse," having portrayed Suzie Costello in Davies' spin-off series Torchwood. This time around, Varma will be taking on the mysterious role of… the Duchess. "I'm thrilled to be in 'Doctor Who' and particularly excited to be crossing cosmic paths with Ncuti, as the Doctor, and look forward to creating interplanetary mischief with him. I loved playing Suzie Costello for Russell T Davies in 'Torchwood', so am thrilled to be entering this world again." Davies added, "I'm overjoyed to be reunited with Indira after our 'Torchwood' days, and this part is truly spectacular! A whole new audience will be hiding behind the settee when the Duchess unleashes her terror."

"I am so thrilled to jump into the extraordinary mind of Russell T Davies and watch the incredible Ncuti Gatwa soar in this iconic role!" shared Jonathan Groff (Glee, Mindhunter) when the news of his casting was first announced. Davies added, "This is an incredible coup, and a great honour, to get such a huge star striding onto our set. So strap on your space boots; this is going to be a blast!" Now, here's a look back at the images that were released earlier today:

Davies congratulated Gatwa on the honor of leading the RadioTimes.com's TV 100 2022 list and used his time to make sure Doctor Who fans know just how much they're going to love what Gatwa's bringing to the long-running franchise. "Sometimes you know you've got a secret. And you hold it close to your chest and let it burn because secrets are so delicious," Davies shared with RadioTimes while addressing Gatwa's win. "I've got that right now because my secret is seeing Ncuti with Millie Gibson on the rushes of 'Doctor Who' every single day, and oh my God, this is so good!" As for what Gatwa is bringing specifically to the iconic role, Davies teased that viewers should expect something old & something new. "I can promise you a completely new Doctor, and yet a Doctor utterly faithful to the 60 years that came before. Soon, the secret will be out, and we'll all be dancing!"

Along with Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart), Aneurin Barnard (Roger ap Gwilliam), and Jack Forsyth-Noble (Will), Doctor Who Magazine #589 also confirmed that Bhav Joshi (Wedding Season), Eilidh Loan (Traces), Pete MacHale (Gangs of London), Miles Yekinni (Slow Horses), and Hemi Yeroham (Mamma Mia!) had joined the cast. And then, last month, Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul's Drag Race) was also confirmed to have joined the cast – followed by Jonathan Groff (Glee, Mindhunter) in May of this year.

