Doctor Who: Chris Chibnall Won't Have Say in New Showrunner Decision

Last month was one helluva ride for fans of BBC's Doctor Who. First, Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill & John Bishop, and showrunner Chris Chibnall confirmed at Comic-Con@Home that Series 13 would arrive in 2021, and revealed that Series 13 would be a one-story season with Jacob Anderson (Broadchuch, Game of Thrones) joining as Vinder. Then the other shoe dropped with the news that Whittaker and Chibnall would be leaving the long-running BBC series after Series 13 and three specials in 2022 (more on that in a minute). Of course, the news sparked dumpster fires of speculation all around the world- not just over who the new Doctor will be but also who will be leading the ship moving forward with a new Doctor. One person who has no plans or interest in getting involved in all of the showrunner talk is Chibnall himself, explaining the reason to Doctor Who Magazine. "The big change that happened during our tenure has been 'Doctor Who' being produced through BBC Studios, rather than the BBC's in-house Drama Department. It's a difference which won't really have affected how you view the show, but it affects the process by which the programme is made, managed, and planned strategically. The appointment of a new showrunner is a commercially sensitive decision (way above the pay grade of an incumbent showrunner) so it'll be a joint decision between BBC Studios and the top decision-makers at the BBC." Of course, BCTV has some thoughts about the showrunner search here if you're interested.

After Series 13 premieres in the fall, Whittaker and Chibnall will be a part of three feature-length specials in 2022- with the final special also marking the end of Whittaker's run (and we're assuming the introduction of the new Doctor, still unknown as of this writing). The first special will screen on New Year's Day, with the second airing in the spring, the third in fall 2022 as part of the BBC's centenary celebrations.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Series 13 Trailer | Doctor Who (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pNb51OwYO6M)

"My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life," Whittaker said. "I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories. We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side and pass on the baton together. So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had." Chibnall added: "Jodie and I made a "three series and out" pact with each other at the start of this once-in-a-lifetime blast. So now our shift is done, and we're handing back the Tardis keys. Jodie's magnificent, iconic Doctor has exceeded all our high expectations."

