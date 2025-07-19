Doctor Who, Creature Commandos, Colbert & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Stephen Colbert/The Late Show fallout, Adult Swim's Women Wearing Shoulder Pads, USA Network's WWE SmackDown, Netflix's The Sandman, Gilmore Girls & Hallmark Channel, HBO Max's Creature Commandos, Peacock's Crystal Lake, Dropout's Gastronauts, FX & Hulu's Alien: Earth, BBC's Doctor Who, Trump vs. PBS & NPR, Paramount+'s NOLA King, Comedy Central's The Daily Show, and more.

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, July 19, 2025:

WWE SmackDown Preview: Tonight's Show Will Make History

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads Trailer: Adult Swim Previews New Series

Colbert Fallout: Meyers, Fallon Respond; WGA Calls For Investigation

The Sandman Season 2 Volume 2 Preview: Dream Calls Upon Puck & Loki

Gilmore Girls Heads to Hallmark Channel: Stars Hollow Fans Rejoice

James Gunn Not Writing Creature Commandos Season 2; Writers' Room

Crystal Lake: "Chucky" Star Callum Vinson Lands Jason Voorhees Role

Dropout Confirms Gastronauts Will Return For Second Season

New Alien: Earth Posters Spotlight Kirsh, Boy Kavalier & Atom Eins

Doctor Who: Is "Weaponised Nostalgia" Killing the Long-Running Series?

Trump Celebrates Colbert Firing; Says Kimmel, "Moron" Fallon Next

PBS, NPR Defunding Bill Passes Congress, Awaits Trump's Autopen

NOLA King: Samuel L. Jackson Set to Lead, EP "Tulsa King" Spinoff

The Daily Show: Jon Stewart on Paramount Deal; Comedy Central: "Muzak"

Colbert, The Boys/Jensen Ackles, The Sandman: BCTV Daily Dispatch

