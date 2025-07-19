Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Doctor Who, Creature Commandos, Colbert & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Colbert, The Sandman, Gilmore Girls, Creature Commandos, Crystal Lake, Doctor Who, The Daily Show, and more.
Article Summary
- Doctor Who and Creature Commandos lead today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch.
- Stephen Colbert’s Late Show fallout sparks industry reactions and calls for investigation.
- Gilmore Girls heads to Hallmark, The Sandman teases the final chapters, and WWE SmackDown is set to make history.
- Trump celebrates Colbert’s firing, Congress moves to defund PBS and NPR, Jon Stewart weighs in on his future, and more.
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Stephen Colbert/The Late Show fallout, Adult Swim's Women Wearing Shoulder Pads, USA Network's WWE SmackDown, Netflix's The Sandman, Gilmore Girls & Hallmark Channel, HBO Max's Creature Commandos, Peacock's Crystal Lake, Dropout's Gastronauts, FX & Hulu's Alien: Earth, BBC's Doctor Who, Trump vs. PBS & NPR, Paramount+'s NOLA King, Comedy Central's The Daily Show, and more.
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, July 19, 2025:
WWE SmackDown Preview: Tonight's Show Will Make History
Women Wearing Shoulder Pads Trailer: Adult Swim Previews New Series
Colbert Fallout: Meyers, Fallon Respond; WGA Calls For Investigation
The Sandman Season 2 Volume 2 Preview: Dream Calls Upon Puck & Loki
Gilmore Girls Heads to Hallmark Channel: Stars Hollow Fans Rejoice
James Gunn Not Writing Creature Commandos Season 2; Writers' Room
Crystal Lake: "Chucky" Star Callum Vinson Lands Jason Voorhees Role
Dropout Confirms Gastronauts Will Return For Second Season
New Alien: Earth Posters Spotlight Kirsh, Boy Kavalier & Atom Eins
Doctor Who: Is "Weaponised Nostalgia" Killing the Long-Running Series?
Trump Celebrates Colbert Firing; Says Kimmel, "Moron" Fallon Next
PBS, NPR Defunding Bill Passes Congress, Awaits Trump's Autopen
NOLA King: Samuel L. Jackson Set to Lead, EP "Tulsa King" Spinoff
The Daily Show: Jon Stewart on Paramount Deal; Comedy Central: "Muzak"
