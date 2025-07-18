Crystal Lake: "Chucky" Star Callum Vinson Lands Jason Voorhees Role

Posted in: Movies, Peacock, TV | Tagged: crystal lake, Friday the 13th

With a week to go until Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane makes an appearance of some kind during San Diego Comic-Con to talk up A24 and Peacock's "Friday the 13th" prequel series, we're learning Callum Vinson (Chucky, Long Bright River) has landed the recurring guest star role of Jason Voorhees in Linda Cardellini (Mad Men, Freaks and Geeks)-starring Crystal Lake. In addition, we have more additions to the cast: Nick Cordileone (Warrior) as Ralph, Joy Suprano (Fleishman is in Trouble, Best Foot Forward) as Rita, Danielle Kotch (Director's Cut) as Claudette, and Phoenix Parnevik (Bel-Air, Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter Is Dead) as Barry.

Cardellini (Pamela Voorhees) is also joined by series regulars William Catlett (Forever, Black Lightning) as Levon Brooks, Devin Kessler (Godfather of Harlem) as Briana Brooks, Cameron Scoggins (Shades of Blue, Nashville) as Dorf, and Gwendolyn Sundstrom as Grace. Here's a look back at Kane's post from June, announcing that production on the prequel series was officially underway:

"From the moment I watched Jason Voorhees squeeze a guy's eyeball out of its socket (in glorious 3D!) at the tender age of 8 years old, I knew my creative path was someday destined to converge with The Man Behind The Mask," Kane shared in a statement when it was announced last summer that he had boarded the project. "Nothing defined my childhood more than growing up in the golden age of the slasher flick, and nothing's defined the genre more than 'Friday The 13th.' I couldn't be more excited for the opportunity to contribute a chapter to this iconic franchise, particularly with such fearless partners as Peacock and A24."

Kane is set to executive-produce Crystal Lake in addition to being the series' creator, showrunner, and writer. Stemming from production banner A24, Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller, Rob Barsamian, and Stuart Manashil serve as executive producers on the streaming series.

