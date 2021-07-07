Doctor Who Crew Teases "Very Special Surprise Guest" at SDCC 2021

It's hard to believe that we're only a little more than two weeks away from San Diego Comic-Con's virtual three-day convention (July 23-25), but it got a whole lot more real for Doctor Who fans on Wednesday. That's when they learned stars Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill & John Bishop, and showrunner Chris Chibnall will be taking part in a virtual panel on Sunday, July 25. And get this: they're teasing "a very special surprise guest" with them when Melanie McFarland steps up to moderate the panel. Could it be a very familiar face returning for the season? We're doubting it's John Barrowman. But maybe Jo Martin? Would Chibnall use this moment to introduce the next Doctor? Hmmm… looks like we'll find out in 18 days…

Join Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, John Bishop, Chris Chibnall and a very special surprise guest for a virtual San Diego @Comic_Con panel, moderated by Melanie McFarland on Sunday 25th July 📅 pic.twitter.com/4LBEsjt7Op — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) July 7, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Chibnall and the Doctor Who crew have been rolling on with Series 13 production, revealing earlier this year, "We're filming as we speak. We've got lots of new characters, new monsters, some old ones coming back. We're only a few weeks in. It's very different, but we obviously have to work in a very different way, under COVID protocols. So, it's not without its challenges, but every series of 'Doctor Who' has had its challenges. At the moment, everybody's smiling." Now for the question that we're sure he's going to hear a lot over the next several months: so when will viewers be able to see it? Surprisingly, it sounds like Chibnall does know- it's just that there are some "higher powers" out there who would prefer he stay quiet for now. "Yeah, I've got an idea," Chibnall answered with a laugh. "But Charlotte Moore (BBC Chief Content Officer) would send 'the boys' round if I told you any hints. As soon as finish it, I promise we'll put it on telly straight away."

