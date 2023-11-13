Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: bbc, BBC Children In Need, david tennant, doctor who, russell t davies

Doctor Who: David Tennant-Starring Scene Set for BBC Children in Need

A Russell T. Davies-penned Doctor Who Scene starring David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor and actor/comedian Mawaan Rizwan is set for this Friday's BBC Children in Need.

Don't think for a second that just because The Doctor is celebrating his 60th anniversary later this month he isn't still out there working to make things right. This morning, the BBC confirmed that an exclusive scene written by BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies and starring David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor will screen this Friday, November 17th, at 7 pm UK time as part of the BBC Children in Need charity drive event. Encountering a mysterious new character (actor/comedian Mawaan Rizwan), The Doctor uncovers an age-old mystery involving one of his oldest foes. In addition, a look behind the scenes at how the scene came together via the companion series Doctor Who: Unleashed (available on BBC iPlayer).

"Every year that I was on 'Doctor Who,' we did something for BBC Children in Need, so it only feels right to be doing something this year. Children in Need is a national tradition; it's certainly a BBC tradition, and 'Doctor Who' is part of that. I'm so glad we're able to give Children in Need viewers this little extra treat,' Tennant shared about the news. Rizwan continued, "It was such an unbelievable joy to work with my Whoniverse idols David Tennant and Russell T Davies. My inner child was losing his mind on set." Davies added, "'Doctor Who' has a fine tradition of supporting BBC Children in Need, and I hope that fans and new viewers alike will be able to watch, enjoy, and contribute to this wonderful cause."

So for an early look at Tenntant's Fourteenth Doctor in action, make sure to tune into BBC Children in Need this Friday, with both the scene and an extended behind-the-scenes look available through "The Whoniverse" hub on BBC iPlayer. For those of you outside of the region, just be patient and keep an eye on social media – we're sure a few fans might end up sharing the love with the rest of the world.

