Doctor Who: Disney "Really, Really Happy to Have" Series: "Good Fit"

Disney Executive Liam Keelan had some nice things to say about Showrunner Russell T. Davies' Ncuti Gatwa & Millie Gibson-starring Doctor Who.

Earlier this month, series producer Bad Wolf co-founder Jane Tranter shared their thoughts on the deal between Disney and the BBC for Showrunner Russell T. Davies' Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) and Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday)-starring Doctor Who. With Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls, Bridgerton)-starring, Steven Moffat-written, and Alex Pillai-directed Christmas Special "Joy to the World" hitting later this year, a second season of adventures expected in 2025, and the spinoff series The War Between the Land and the Sea having just wrapped its official table read, things are looking pretty good from a short-term future standpoint. And yet, rumblings persist that Disney is second-guessing its deal for the long-running show.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, Liam Keelan, Disney's SVP of original productions in EMEA, shared how "The Mouse" is feeling about the co-production arrangement. "[Doctor Who] is a fabulous series. Obviously, in the UK, it's fully BBC, and rightly so. We take 'rest of world' rights. But really, really happy to have it. I think just the quirkiness of it, the fact that it's in that sci-fi world, and when you think about what Disney offers in other regards, I think it feels like a really good fit to me. I mean, it's great to have it."

"We feel good about the first season. Just as 'Industry' was a really small experiment at the start, I think this new building of the franchise between the BBC and Disney+ – it's a whole new iteration, and us all coming back all these years later to do it. It was a whole new adventure. We're really pleased with the show that we've made and that there is a whole new audience being driven to the show who haven't watched 'Doctor Who' in the past, has been exactly what Russell [Davies] set out to do. So that's really good," Tranter shared during an interview with Deadline Hollywood from earlier this month.

From there, Tranter offered a rundown of what's in store for "The WHO-niverse" – including the spinoff mini-series that was announced during San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024). "We announced last week that we're doing 'The War Between The Land And The Sea,' which is the first time there's a mini-series within the whole universe. So we're thrilled that the BBC and Disney+ have awarded us that to do," Tranter revealed. "We're still in the edit, very early days of the edit for Season 2, which obviously won't go out for another year or so. It's very exciting. We're right in the middle of the journey, and it's very exhilarating."

