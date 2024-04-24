Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, preview

Doctor Who Episode 6 Features "Emily in Paris" Star Paul Forman

Find out who "Emily in Paris" star Paul Forman is set to play in the upcoming sixth episode of BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who Season 1, "Rogue."

With well less than a month to go until Showrunner Russell T. Davies and series stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson's (Ruby Sunday) new season of BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who adventures gets underway, we've got more casting news to pass along that will definitely be of interest to Emily in Paris fans. In an exclusive report, EW confirmed that Paul Forman is set for the first season's sixth episode ("Rogue") in the mysterious role of Lord Barton – charming to a fault, Barton holds some deep, dark secrets just beneath the surface.

"Any new chapter is exciting to be a part of, especially when it's of a beloved and remarkable universe such as 'Doctor Who.' To join such an established project and to combine it with this feeling of new and unbounded possibilities was thrilling. It made this role a special experience that I will never forget," Forman shared when his casting was announced. Davies added, "Someone like Paul isn't just a name; he's a talent. He comes along in episode 6, and it's a whale of a time. We've all seen 'Emily in Paris,' and we've seen him being one sort of person. I don't think anyone's quite expecting him to become this sort of person."

"SPACE BABIES" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Julie Anne Robinson)

"THE DEVIL'S CHORD" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Ben Chessell)

"BOOM" (Writer: Steven Moffat; Director: Julie Anne Robinson)

"73 YARDS" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Dylan Holmes Williams)

"DOT AND BUBBLE" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Dylan Holmes Williams)

"ROGUE" (Writer: Kate Herron and Briony Redman; Director: Ben Chessell)

"THE LEGEND OF RUBY SUNDAY" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

"EMPIRE OF DEATH" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

On Friday, May 10th, Disney+ subscribers can check out the first two episodes beginning at 7 pm ET. Following that, two episodes will premiere on BBC iPlayer at 00:00 on Saturday, May 11th – with the first two episodes airing on BBC One later that day (right before the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final). Now, here's a look back at the teaser trailer that was released on Christmas Day & the date announcement teaser released for Season 1:

We've got an upcoming season that runs from the groovy '60s and the Regency era in England to war-torn futures – and a whole lot more! Along with a first look at Indira Varma's (Game of Thrones) The Duchess and the news that Callie Cooke (Henpocalypse!) is making an appearance, we were also treated to looks at Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Bonnie Langford, Jinkx Monsoon, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Golda Rosheuvel, and Angela Wynter. And don't forget that Andor star Varada Sethu joins Gatwa & Gibson during the second season of adventures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!