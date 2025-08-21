Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who "Going Nowhere"; Will Survive "With or Without Disney" BBC

During the Edinburgh TV Festival, the BBC made it clear that Doctor Who isn't going anywhere and will live on "with our without Disney."

Earlier this month, Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies made it clear that the show's future was up to the BBC and Disney (more on that below). During the Edinburgh TV Festival earlier today, the BBC reassured "The Whoniverse" that the series will live on – even if Disney and the BBC decide to part ways. "Any Whovians out there, rest assured – 'Doctor Who' is going nowhere," Kate Phillips, BBC Chief Content Officer, noted at the event. While acknowledging that "The Beeb" and "The Mouse" have had a "great partnership," Phillips added: "With or without Disney, 'Doctor Who' will still be on the BBC … The TARDIS is going nowhere." While there are no updates at the moment, Lindsay Salt, Director, BBC Drama, added that the BBC will "always stay committed" to the long-running series.

Doctor Who All Up to BBC, Disney Now: Russell T. Davies

Checking in with the Pilot TV podcast earlier this month, Davies has some very promising things to share about the spinoff series The War Between the Land and the Sea, currently in post-production. But before we get to that, it was nice to see that we had some hosts who asked the big question about the franchise series. "I didn't come on this podcast to announce any news. There's nothing to report, nothing's happening. You'll know when you know, when we know. I don't know," Davies shared. "Conversations are between the BBC and Disney. I don't work for either of them. I work for Bad Wolf, so I'm not part of those rooms. So I literally don't know. And even people I work with every day, so they couldn't know what's really going on. I'm going, 'I don't know.' I really don't know."

As for the Doctor Who spinoff, Davies couldn't say enough good things about it, sharing, "I'm immensely proud of it. I think it's absolutely brilliant. It's like we had a good idea." Regarding when we can expect it to hit screens, Davies noted that he wasn't made aware of when that would be happening, but it sounds like it's going to be worth the wait. "Sometimes you finish a show and they're, 'Great, good, we did a really good job.' Sometimes they go through post-production, where everything comes in. You work on the effects, on the music, and the grading of it. Sometimes magic happens — and it's happening with this. It's even better than we thought it was! I'm delighted with it."

Here's a look at the Pilot TV podcast, which was filmed in front of a live audience on August 8th, 2025:

