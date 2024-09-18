Posted in: Audio Dramas, BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: bbc, big finish, doctor who

Doctor Who: Jo Martin's Fugitive Doctor Is "Most Wanted" at Big Finish

Big Finish Productions announced that Jo Martin's Fugitive Doctor returns in January 2025 for the Doctor Who audio adventures "Most Wanted."

It looks like Big Finish is doing its part to get us that Jodie Whittaker/Jo Martin team-up we've been hoping for. Earlier today, the audio drama production powerhouse announced that the Fugitive Doctor (Martin) would be returning in January 2025 for The Fugitive Doctor: Most Wanted. Over the course of three exciting audio adventures, Martin's Doctor will go one-on-one with ruthless bounty hunters, a mythical Russian witch, and even the Daleks (Nicholas Briggs, of course). Meanwhile, our Doctor is doing all of this while trying to stay one step ahead of Time Lord agent Cosmo (Alice Krige, best known for her role as the Borg Queen in the "Star Trek" universe). "Doing these audios has been super fun! There wasn't enough time in the TV episodes to see all the different sides of the Fugitive Doctor. She's gung-ho, but there's a softer side to her. With these episodes, the listeners will hear her vulnerability, her kindness, and her loyalties. She's a lone wolf, and that can't be easy," Martin shared about what listeners will learn about the Fugitive Doctor. Now, here's a look at the overviews for the three adventures:

Fast Times (Robert Valentine): When the mysterious Division tries to arrest their equally mysterious agent, the Doctor, she evades capture and heads out in search of answers… but trouble is never far behind. Captured by bounty hunters and imprisoned in a maximum-security hulk ship, the Doctor is about to learn that there's no time to stand still when you're a fugitive. And times are about to get very fast indeed.

The Legend of Baba Yaga (Rochana Patel): On the run from the Time Lords and in serious need of help, the Doctor heads for 17th-century Russia in search of the legendary witch of Slavic folklore… Baba Yaga. But while trying to gain assistance from this powerful entity, the Doctor finds herself embroiled in events from the most famous of Baba Yaga's tales when the tries to help a beautiful young woman called Vasilisa retrieve a burning ember to save her family from the bitter Russian winter. What is real? What is fantasy? And will the Doctor be able to tell the difference in time?

The Dimension of Lost Things (Lisa McMullin): Fleeing Cosmo through the Vortex, the TARDIS gets sucked down a temporal plughole, and the Doctor emerges into a weird landscape. Finding other lost souls in the form of mountaineer George Mallory and scavenger Athelia, the Doctor soon stumbles across another, more surprising denizen of this strange dimension – herself! With Cosmo still in pursuit and memory-stealing winds threatening to wipe her mind for good, the Doctor senses a complex trap in action. But whose trap is it, and how can she possibly escape?

"This was an absolute treat to work on. The Fugitive Doctor is such a brilliant, head-turning twist in this amazing, long-running show we all love, and script editor Robert Valentine and I had such fun making plans. Thirteenth Doctor showrunner Chris Chibnall very generously gave up his time and met with us on Zoom while we threw around ideas, and he gave us some clarifications about this most enigmatic era of 'Doctor Who.' We came out of that meeting elated, full of purpose, and sure of our direction," shared producer David Richardson. "Chris told us that Jo was fantastic and a gorgeous person to work with, and he was absolutely right, of course – she came into the studio full of joy for the part, always smiling, always brilliant and charismatic. The Fugitive Doctor now has her own audio series – and as the saying goes, it's about time…"

