Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker Likes "Exciting" Lydia West as Next Doctor

Well, today is turning into an interesting day for Doctor Who news. When The Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill), and Dan (John Bishop) return on New Year's Day for "Eve of the Daleks," it serves as the beginning of the end for Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall's runs on the BBC series. After three specials, Russell T. Davies returns as showrunner with a new Doctor. And as we learned earlier, Davies revealed that they've "already written some of the episodes" and that the first is set for "November 2023" to coincide with the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who. But while the speculation has been intensifying along with the betting odds, Davies officially went on record with, "We have genuinely not cast anyone yet. We're just starting auditions." Hmmm… well, if that's the case? Then Whittaker has a name she would like to throw out there, a name that fans have heard mentioned previously, and is someone Davies knows all-too-well.

Joining co-star Gill on Radio 1′s Going Home with Vick and Jordan, Whittaker didn't hesitate to offer her two-cents during the "Kids Ask Difficult Things" segment. "If we had the power to choose… I'm going to pick an actress who I think is really exciting and I think would be phenomenal, is Lydia West. If I had the power!" Along with her turn as a series regular on the HBO miniseries Years & Years, West has received a ton of praise and attention for her role as Jill Baxter in Davies' limited series It's A Sin. During the interview, Whittaker also reflected back on her time on the show, saying Doctor Who "is the best job because it's happened at this moment, and no one can ever take these memories away and hopefully I'm still going to be living my best life in a few years to come." But with that said, Whittaker also felt it was time for the show to have a new creative boost. "But I just felt that this show deserves new energy. I don't know if I'm happy with my decision even now, I'm still upset about it," she explained.

Aisling Bea (This Way Up), Adjani Salmon (Dreaming Whilst Black), and Pauline McLynn (Father Ted) will be joining Team TARDIS for its New Year's Day adventure. Following that, fans should expect the second special in Spring/Summer 2022 (while the date is still not known as of this writing if we had to guess we would say May or June), with the third & final special (when Whittaker regenerates into the new & still unannounced as of this writing Doctor) airing Autumn 2022 as part of the BBC's Centenary celebrations. But for now, our focus shifts back to the start of 2022- and with that in mind, here's a look at the first official trailer and special overview for "Eve of the Daleks":

Sarah (Aisling Bea) owns and runs ELF storage, and Nick (Adjani Salmon) is a customer who visits his unit every year on New Year's Eve. This year, however, their night turns out to be a little different than planned as they find themselves joining forces with the Doctor, Dan and Yaz in a fight against the Daleks.