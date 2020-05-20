Doctor Who Lockdown: Listen Comic Shows Us Danny Pink's Superpower

Doctor Who Magazine writer and BBC Radio editor Emily Cook returned on Wednesday with the Doctor Who Lockdown global rewatch of the horror-vibing episode "Listen". Set during Peter Capaldi's first season as The Doctor, the Series 8 episode finds the Doctor tracking a creature with an uncanny and eerie ability to hide, while Clara (Jenna Coleman) and Danny Pink (Samuel Anderson) take on the dangers of a date. With then-showrunner and episode writer Steven Moffat as well as episode director Douglas Mackinnon along for the livetweet, we knew we were going to get some cool extras to coincide with the event and we weren't disappointed.

Before our festivities kicked off, Moffat and Big Finish audio drama actor Jacob Dudman teamed up for a poem that did an amazing job setting a tone to go into the rewatch to start with. Now with the rewatch complete, fans weren't leaving empty-handed, either. What follows is a special Doctor Who Lockdown comic strip written by James Peaty, illustrated by Mike Collins, and narrated by Richard Ashton, where we learn how Danny Pink was never afraid of being scared… because "sacred" was his superpower, too:

Earlier this month, Mandip Gill confirmed to RadioTimes.com that Doctor Who holiday special "Revolution of the Daleks" was filmed at the end of production on Series 12, meaning that shouldn't be a delay in its seasonal airing. That gives the episode a major advantage over series that film their holiday specials the summer before, making the Doctor Who special even more of an "event" for fans, as Gill explains: "So yeah, Doctor Who's special is something to really look forward to this year –especially considering the amazing series we've just had as well."

As for the production timeline on Series 13, it was originally rumored to begin production this fall so the BBC is continuing to take a wait-and-see approach to final decision-making. For Gill, it's a matter of waiting until the guidelines get communicated from the top: "The conversations are probably happening somewhere else, and everyone is affected, so I guess we're just going to have to wait for guidelines. I've kind of not even asked, because I know that I'll get told when I'm supposed to. I'm quite laid back in that sense, it's going to come to me when it's supposed to come to me. As soon as they say, yeah or no, I'm going to know too. And as soon as they know, they're going to want to tell us."