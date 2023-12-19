Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, Trailer, TV, YouTube | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa

Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa Endures Real Doctor Confessions; New Images

Ncuti Gatwa might be scarred for life after hearing the confessions of real doctors; new Doctor Who Christmas Special images were released.

Six days, folks. That's all the time that remains (at the time this is being written) before Russell T. Davies's Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday)- starring Doctor Who Christmas Special, "The Church on Ruby Road," hits BBC One, BBC iPlayer & Disney+. But for this go-around, we have more than just new preview images to pass along – though those are pretty cool (and waiting for you below). We're also passing a clip of some time that Gatwa spent in front of the mic for BBC Radio One because it's a really funny segment, and it offers another example of how Gatwa has all of the charm (and then some) needed to be a great Doctor.

To help soothe any last-minute nerves that Gatwa might still have about being the Fifteenth Doctor, BBC Radio One's "Everyone's Rubbish" offered the actor a line-up of real-life doctors who were brave enough to share with Gatwa some examples of when they weren't exactly in fine form… but we're not sure if it made Gatwa feel better or permanently scarred him & his faith in the medical profession:

Doctor Who: "The Church on Ruby Road": A Christmas Special Preview

"The Church on Ruby Road" sees the Doctor (Gatwa) come face-to-face with the mythical and mysterious goblins as his life collides with Ruby Sunday (Gibson). Little is known about Ruby Sunday, as she was abandoned on Christmas Eve as a baby. Now living with her mum, Carla, and grandmother, Cherry, her world is about to be turned upside down when she encounters the Doctor – and the two set off on their first adventure together. Joining Gatwa & Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) for showrunner Russell T. Davies's special are Davina McCall (playing herself), Michelle Greenidge (Ruby's mum Carla), Angela Wynter (Ruby's grandmother Cherry), and Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood. Now, here's a look at the trailers that were previously released by the BBC & Disney+ – as well as a sneak preview of the Doctor & Ruby getting to know one another:

And don't forget that composer Murray Gold & Davies teamed up for an original song for the special "The Goblin Song":

And here's a look at Gold, Segun Akinola, and the BBC National Orchestra performing the new theme – along with some words from RTD near the end:

Never going to get tired of listening to the Fifteenth Doctor's Theme 😍🧡 We're celebrating 60 years of #DoctorWho, featuring music from Murray Gold and Segun Akinola, all performed by the @BBCNOW orchestra in Cardiff's Hoddinott Hall 🎵 pic.twitter.com/o3UmOOkYjZ — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) October 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at a video showcasing Gold & Akinola's new take on the theme:

📢: THIS IS THE WORLD PREMIERE OF THE NEW DOCTOR WHO THEME TUNE!!! pic.twitter.com/UFs6xDOvx5 — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) October 12, 2023 Show Full Tweet

