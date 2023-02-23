Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa Posts Cosplay Love His Doctor Look Is Getting Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa took to Instagram Stories to share an image of three cosplayers doing a great job with his Doctor's new look.

Since the duo were first announced, we've been covering what showrunner Russell T. Davies, new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa, and new companion Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) have in store for the next series of Doctor Who adventures from the BBC and Disney+ every step if the way. But what we haven't spent a lot of time on is how much we're still loving their official looks that were released in December 2022. In particular, Gatwa promoting the orange/brown/dark colors combos with a solids/pattern mash-up gives us a look that's clearly influenced by the past while still being its own unique & personalized look. And based on the image of three cosplayers pulling off amazing takes on Gatwa's Doctor's look, we can safely deduce two things. First, that look is one that we're going to be seeing a lot of at cons this season – and that's before they officially begin their series of adventures. Second, Gatwa's appreciating the love already, sharing the image of the trio while asking fans to tag who they are so they can be given the praise that they deserve.

And here's a look back at the official images released last December to give fans a sense of Gatwa's & Gibson's looks, followed by some more way to get to know the upcoming Doctor and their companion:

How They Found "Brilliant" Ncuti Gatwa to Lead "Doctor Who"

In Doctor Who Magazine #586 (which you can order here), Davies confirmed that Casting Director Andy Pryor was charged with bringing the creative team "the best in the land," with Davies and producer Phil Collinson confirming that they auditioned "all backgrounds, all genders," including one non-binary actor. The duo also confirmed that another actor was seriously being considered for The Doctor heading into the final audition… and then (as Collinson puts it), "in walked Ncuti [Gatwa] and absolutely stole the part. He took control of it and did things with it that I'd never seen an actor playing 'Doctor Who' do. It was just extraordinary." In fact, Tranter described Gatwa's audition as "the most extraordinary" one that she's ever seen ("He was the Doctor").

Davies On What They Were Looking For & "Brilliant" Ncuti Gatwa: "I think, as a rule, we were looking for younger – most of the people we saw were under 30 – but not as a definite rule, and kind of new talent. Ncuti's not exactly new. He's world-famous already with 'Sex Education.' But we weren't looking for an older, established face. And in he walked. The last person to audition. It sounds like one of those stories you tell as an anecdote, but Ncuti was absolutely the last person in, and everything clicked into place. I sat there thinking, 'Why didn't we just offer [Ncuti the role]? Why did we need to audition the man from 'Sex Education'? Of course, he's brilliant."

Welcoming "Brilliantly Confident" Millie Gibson to the TARDIS

Referring back to Gibson's September 2022 audition, executive producers Jane Tranter found Gibson to be "brilliantly confident and centered and just a shining star" who "held her own, in her own way, as Ruby would with [Gatwa's] Doctor" and that things" just clicked between them." Collinson shared how Gatwa "came down to London on his day off and did a day of auditioning with us," with Davies reminding "Who-storians" that Christopher Eccleston did that very same thing when it came time to audition an actress to play Rose Tyler. And as impressed as they were with what Gibson was bringing to the role, they were soon far from alone. We showed those auditions tapes to the BBC and to Disney, and everyone instantly went, 'Millie, Millie, Millie.'"

Davies Had His Eye on Millie Gibson Since Her "Coronation Street" Days: I'd had my eye on Millie for a while because I'm still watching 'Coronation Street' [Gibson played Kelly Neelan from 2019 to 2022] and, I tell you, the writers obviously loved her. Over four years, I noticed her getting more and more to do. That reached the most extraordinary synthesis of plots where she was on a drug heist, and her father had been kidnapped, and she was being accused of murder, at the same time as she was winning North-West Regional Hairdresser of the Year!"