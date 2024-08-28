Posted in: Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: bbc, doctor who

Doctor Who: Preview Bonnie Langford's Debut Novel "Death in the Stars"

Doctor Who: Death in the Stars is the debut murder mystery novel written by Bonnie Langford (w/ Jacqueline Rayner) and featuring Mel Bush.

Doctor Who: Death in the Stars is the debut novel from star of stage and screen and Doctor Who alum Bonnie Langford. A murder mystery in outer space co-written with Jacqueline Rayner, the adventure follows Bonnie's character, Mel Bush, on one of her own adventures between departing the Seventh Doctor's TARDIS in "Dragonfire" and reuniting with the Fourteenth Doctor in "The Giggle." The BBC has released an excerpt from the novel, with the audible book read by Langford in the voice of Mel.

"Doctor Who: Death in the Stars" Excerpt

'Zephonium, zeus plugs, zodiac spork … and a carrot.' Melanie Jane Bush put the carrot in her pocket and out of her mind and crossed off the last item on her electro-clipboard. It had taken several months, but she had finally completed the inventory of the Nosferatu II. She loved having a project in hand, and each time she ticked off a step along the way, it released as many endorphins as completing an aerobics workout. As she went off to find lunch, she was smiling a very satisfied smile.

Sabalom Glitz was also smiling when Mel joined him in the ship's ice cream parlour, a beatific, beaming smile of such bliss that she knew he was hiding something. It was probably only that he had hastily substituted the smoothie he was now sipping for a double-chocolate super-sundae – but with Glitz, you never quite knew. He was so cheerfully amoral that he could be planning a planet-selling scam or a multi-galaxy jewel heist, and he'd have that exact same look of angelic innocence on his face.

Mel knew she wouldn't change him, not at the deepest, fundamental level at least. She wasn't even going to try. But she remained hopeful – no, more than that – she was convinced that she could channel his criminal tendencies towards something more worthwhile. She herself was quite painfully law-abiding; that was as much an immutable part of her as her flaming red hair. But she'd realised during her time with time-travelling righter-of-wrongs the Doctor that sometimes rules had to be disobeyed in order for good to be done.

Mel's moral compass would always point in the right direction, and Glitz would help her trample over any metaphorical Keep off the Grass signs in order to follow it. Together, they were going to be – eventually – unstoppable."

You can check out the complete excerpt over at the main site – with Doctor Who: Death in the Stars available in the UK and for pre-order in the US now.

