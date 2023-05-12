Doctor Who Releases New Series Images of Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday

With buzz about a preview hitting this weekend growing, here are some new first-look Doctor Who images of Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday.

Earlier this week, we were treated to some first looks at new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa, new companion Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday), and guest star Jonathan Groff (Glee, Mindhunter) dressed to impress for an upcoming episode of the BBC, Disney+ & showrunner Russell T. Davies' Doctor Who. Now, with rumblings of a new teaser or trailer hitting this weekend in conjunction with Catherine Tate's involvement with Eurovision, we're getting some new images of Gibson's Ruby looking (as the show's social media states) "Regency ready." Here's a look:

Doctor Who Releases New Series Images of Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday
"I am so thrilled to jump into the extraordinary mind of Russell T Davies and watch the incredible Ncuti Gatwa soar in this iconic role!" shared Groff when the news of his casting was first announced. Davies added, "This is an incredible coup, and a great honour, to get such a huge star striding onto our set. So strap on your space boots; this is going to be a blast!" Now, here's a look back at the images that were released earlier this week:

Image: BBC
Image: BBC

Doctor Who: A Quick Thought About Russell T Davies' Potato (Seriously)

So were there details about the episode hidden in RTD's recent Instagram post? There might be, with "Jonathan Groff as… No! Really? But. Whaaat?!?" already getting our eyebrows arching with speculation (new Captain Jack Harkness?). But it was the two red heart emojis and the potato emoji that hit our "feels" with live battery cables. Because as much as we don't want to get our fanboy hopes up & running, we can't shake this feeling that RTD could be teasing the return of the Paternoster Gang – Neve McIntosh's Silurian "Sherlock Holmes," Madame Vastra; Catrin Stewart's Jenny Flint, Vastra's investigative assistant & wife; and Dan Starkey's Sontaran nurse/beloved badass Strax. Here's a look at RTD's Instagram post, with his comments serving as the caption to the image shared:

