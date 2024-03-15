Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, iplayer, preview

Doctor Who Returns May 10th on Disney+; May 11th on BBC One, iPlayer

Showrunner Russell T. Davies's Ncuti Gatwa & Millie Gibson-starring Doctor Who returns May 10th to Disney+ and May 11th to iPlayer/BBC One.

Article Summary Doctor Who premieres on Disney+ May 10th and BBC One/iPlayer May 11th with new stars.

Russell T. Davies returns as showrunner with Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson leading.

Season overview reveals Yasmin Finney's return and a host of new and familiar faces.

Updates on co-written episodes and guest stars gearing up for the 2024 Christmas Special.

We've got the news that Doctor Who fans have been waiting for – Showrunner Russell T. Davies and series stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) will be kicking off a new series of adventures this May – and now we know when. On Friday, May 10th, Disney+ subscribers can check out the series premiere at 7 pm ET. Following that, two episodes will premiere on BBC iPlayer at 00:00 on Saturday, May 11th – with the show arriving on BBC One later that day (right before the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final). "At last, it's my great delight to unleash a whole new season of the Doctor and Ruby's adventures together. Monsters! Chases! Villains! Mysteries! And a terrifying secret that's been spanning time and space for decades. Don't miss a second!" Davies shared about the news. Here's a look at the key art posters released and teaser:

Doctor Who: Looking Ahead to Season 1 & Season 2

A big update on Christmas Day, with the official teaser & press release for Season 1 confirming Yasmin Finney returning as Rose Noble. Along with Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart), Aneurin Barnard (Roger ap Gwilliam), and Jack Forsyth-Noble (Will), Doctor Who Magazine #589 also confirmed that Bhav Joshi (Wedding Season), Eilidh Loan (Traces), Pete MacHale (Gangs of London), Miles Yekinni (Slow Horses), and Hemi Yeroham (Mamma Mia!) have joined the cast for the new series. In addition, Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul's Drag Race) was also confirmed to have joined the cast – followed by Jonathan Groff (Glee, Mindhunter) and Indira Varma (Obsession, Game of Thrones) – as The Duchess – in May 2023.

Bonnie Langford was confirmed to be returning as Melanie Bush in June 2023, along with Lenny Rush (Am I Being Unreasonable) as Morris. In early August 2023, we also learned that Gemma Arrowsmith (Gemma Arrowsmith Sketched Out) and Mary Malone (Vera, The Prince) had joined the Christmas Special – while Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy (Hollyoaks) and Billy Brayshaw (Still So Awkward) had joined the Series 14 cast. In November 2023, we also learned that Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls, Bridgerton) was set to guest star in the 2024 Christmas Special. In February 2024, we also learned that Genesis Lysea (Shadow & Bone, A Discovery of Witness) and Gwïon Morris Jones (The Winter King) were on board. On the writing side, we learned late last month that Kate Herron (Loki, Sex Education) & Briony Redman (Pont Brec) had co-written the episode that Groff and Varma are starring in during the upcoming series.

Doctor Who is produced by Bad Wolf with BBC Studios for the BBC and Disney Branded Television.

