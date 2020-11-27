Doctor Who "Revolution of the Daleks" Trailer Landing This Sunday

With production currently underway on the 13th series of BBC's Doctor Who, attention has been sonic screwdriver-focused on the upcoming festive special, "Revolution of the Daleks." This adventure finds the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) locked away in a space prison, leaving Captain Jack (John Barrowman) to team up with the Doctor's TARDIS fam of Yaz (Mandip Gill), Graham (Bradley Walsh), and Ryan (Tosin Cole) to save the Earth from the machinations of the Daleks. What could be better than that? How about actually seeing some footage? Because that's exactly what fans are going to get on Sunday, November 29 (as you'll see in the post below). So what will set apart this new version of the Daleks (previewed earlier this week) from the ones we've seen so far? Will the Doctor be ending the special with the same number of companions as she started with? Some of those answers start coming our way this Sunday- so stay tuned!

Here's a look at the post that has Doctor Who fans setting their reminders as we speak:

Get ready. The trailer for Revolution of the Daleks is almost here. pic.twitter.com/bLsqH9gype — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) November 27, 2020

"A 'Doctor Who' Festive Special means treats galore, and there's no bigger treat than the return of John Barrowman to 'Doctor Who,' for an epic and emotional feature-length episode," said Chris Chibnall, executive producer. "If anyone can blast away the sheer rubbishness of 2020, it's Captain Jack. Daleks beware!"

"In this strangest of years, the 'Doctor Who' production team have worked wonders to get the show back into production. We're thrilled to be back making the show. Given the complexity of making Doctor Who, and with new and rigorous COVID working protocols, it's going to take us a little longer to film each episode, meaning we expect to end up with eight episodes, rather than the usual 11," Chibnall explained regarding production on Series 13. "But rest assured, the ambition, humor, fun, and scares you expect from 'Doctor Who' will all still be firmly in place. For everyone around the world, this is a challenging period – but the Doctor never shirks from a challenge!"

Speaking on behalf of BBC Studios, EP Matt Strevens was excited to share the news. "We are so thrilled to have unlocked the TARDIS, dusted down the sonic, and be able to start filming again for the next season of 'Doctor Who," said Strevens. "The amazing production team, crew, and cast have worked wonders to get us shooting again in these challenging times. It's going to be as fun-filled and action-packed as ever – with plenty of surprises.'