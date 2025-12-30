Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who, drag race

Doctor Who: RTD Making "RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World" Appearance

Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies will be making a special appearance during the upcoming season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World.

When he's not busy writing and getting the word out about next year's Christmas Special, Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies will be making a special appearance during the upcoming season of BBC Three's RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World. The reality competition series features a lineup of fan-favorite queens from "Drag Race" franchises around the world and RuPaul's Drag Race UK, and offers a supercharged version of the beloved "Drag Race UK" recipe. What's at stake? Only the title of Queen of the Mothertucking World – and RuPaul's royal seal of approval.

Regular judges Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, and Graham Norton will all return to the judging panel alongside a stellar cast of celebrity guest judges. Although more details on who else we can expect to see on our screens are forthcoming, we already have some familiar faces set to join RuPaul and Davies. We're looking at actor Lucy Punch (Amandaland), actor Will Poulter (The Bear, Black Mirror), global pop icon Anastacia, and Bananarama band members Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward. In addition, Pussycat Dolls members Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt will be stopping by to serve as celebrity players in the Snatch Game.

BBC Three's RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World is a World of Wonder production for BBC Three and BBC iPlayer, commissioned by Fiona Campbell, Interim Director of Unscripted, and Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC. The Executive Producers for World of Wonder are Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, RuPaul Charles, Bruce McCoy, Matt Green, and Johnni Javier, and the BBC Commissioning Editor is Ruby Kuraishe. The third series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs. The World returns to BBC Three and iPlayer in early 2026; air date and details will be available soon.

