Doctor Who: RTD Shares 60th-Anniversary, New Series Production Updates

Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies had more production updates to pass along for the 60th-anniversary special & upcoming new series.

So the last time that we checked in on how things were going with Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies & the team, we were getting updates & teases for both Series 14 and Series 15 – the first two for new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa & companion Millie Gibson. Once again, thanks to Doctor Who Magazine #592 (subscribe here), RTD has some things to share regarding production on the David Tennant & Catherine Tate-starring three-episode special event honoring the long-running sci-fi series' 60th-anniversary. In his regular column, RTD shared that "All five blocks in production," and that included "eight regular episodes plus four Specials in varying states of readiness." And yet, "Not one of them completed" though "The Star Beast" is "almost finished." What that means is: "Music done, tick, grade done, tick, FX done, tick – but we haven't finished the title sequence yet." And before moving on to a different topic, RTD added, "My God, Episode Three is so good!"

Joining Tennant and Tate are Neil Patrick Harris in a big bad role (possibly The Toymaker/The Celestial Toymaker?) & Yasmin Finney as the interestingly-named Rose (Hmmm…). In addition, Jacqueline King & Karl Collins are returning as Sylvia Noble & Shaun Temple, respectively, Ruth Madeley is set to appear as Shirley Anne Bingham, and Bernard Cribbins is set to posthumously appear, reprising his role as Wilfred Mott. In addition, fans of the comics can expect to see Beep the Meep and the Wrarth Warriors play a major part, and – as if all of that wasn't enough – Ncuti Gatwa is expected to debut as the Fifteenth Doctor. With all three episodes written by Davies, we learned the episode titles during this weekend's Eurovision 2023 broadcast: Special One: "The Star Beast" (directed by Rachel Talalay), Special Two: "Wild Blue Yonder" (directed by Tom Kingsley), and Special Three': "The Giggle" (directed by Chanya Button). Here's a look at the announcement video that was released to confirm the episode titles:

