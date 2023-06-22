Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney, doctor who, Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa, preview

Doctor Who: RTD Offers Some Interesting 3-Word Series 14 & 15 Teases

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies had some interesting three-word teases as well as updates on Series 14 & 15 to pass along.

It was back at the end of May when we got the first clues that Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies & the team had already started work on the 15th series of adventures – the second for new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa & companion Millie Gibson. Now, thanks to Doctor Who Magazine #592 (subscribe here), RTD is offering some quick updates on Series 14 & 15. With regard to Series 14, RTD teased that the words "kingdom," "gold" & "Tigella" would factor into the eighth episode (not yet in production). And with Series 15, RTD confirmed that four scripts were already in play and that the words "garden," "firmament" & "diploma" would factor into one of those four episodes.

Doctor Who: Jinkx Monsoon Shares Production Update on New Series

Checking in with Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul's Drag Race, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, Sketchy Queens; Chicago on Broadway) via Zoom last week, Variety was able to get an update on how things are going with the long-running BBC sci-fi series, close to two months since their casting was first announced.

"I haven't begun filming yet. I've been having lots of meetings, costume fittings, and talking with the director and the producer about the script. I've always loved 'Doctor Who.' It was the one show that my husband and I could agree on," Monsoon shared regarding where production stands at this point. As for Davies' offering a diverse cast for the new series, Monsoon sees it as part of a larger movement to include more LGBTQ representation in the media – even if not everyone is a fan of that. "We're celebrating queer people in the media, and that's possibly what's riling up the GOP so much. They can't stand that we are finally getting our room and our position in the world. We're finally taking up our space, and it's pissing a lot of people off. And I love it," Monsoon added.

"In a galaxy of comets and supernovas, here comes the biggest star of all. Jinkx Monsoon is on a collision course with the TARDIS, and 'Doctor Who' will never be the same again," Davies said in a statement when the news was first announced back in April. "I'm honored, thrilled, and utterly excited to join 'Doctor Who!' Russell T Davies is a visionary and a brilliant writer — I can't wait to get into the weeds with him and the crew! I hope there's room in the TARDIS for my luggage," Monsoon added.

Along with Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart), Aneurin Barnard (Roger ap Gwilliam), and Jack Forsyth-Noble (Will), Doctor Who Magazine #589 also confirmed that Bhav Joshi (Wedding Season), Eilidh Loan (Traces), Pete MacHale (Gangs of London), Miles Yekinni (Slow Horses), and Hemi Yeroham (Mamma Mia!) had joined the cast. And then, last month, Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul's Drag Race) was also confirmed to have joined the cast – followed by Jonathan Groff (Glee, Mindhunter) and Indira Varma (Obsession, Game of Thrones) – as The Duchess – in May of this year. Bonnie Langford was confirmed to be returning as Melanie Bush in June 2023, along with Lenny Rush (Am I Being Unreasonable) as Morris.

