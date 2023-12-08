Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, TV | Tagged: bbc, catherine tate, david tennant, disney plus, doctor who

Doctor Who: RTD's "The Giggle" Warning Video Has Us Asking Questions

Along with new images from "The Giggle," Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies shared a "warning" video that had us asking questions...

By this time tomorrow (we're writing this on Friday night), the third & final chapter of Showrunner Russell T. Davies's David Tennant (Fourteenth Doctor) & Catherine Tate (Donna Noble)-starring Doctor Who 60th-anniversary special event will have streamed, and minds will have been blown. Without trying to hype up unrealistic expectations, if you have a feeling that there might be more going on with the Chanya Button-directed, Davies-penned "The Giggle" than simply Tennant handing off the regeneration baton to Ncuti Gatwa? We're hearing rumblings about the final act being kept off of screeners. Might this not be the last time we see Tennant & Tate? And what about Tales of the TARDIS? Could this be what gives that series the unexpected importance that Davies hinted at? Adding fuel to that fire was Davies, who really, really wanted to make it clear in a "warning" video that was posted that there's going to be a lot happening in the extra-long episode – and a lot of stuff hitting social media after – so it's imperative for those allergic to spoilers to avoid going online until you can get in front of BBC iPlayer or Disney+. But first, we have some new preview images…

And here's a look at Davies's warning from earlier today about avoiding social media if you can't catch "The Giggle" live:

24 hours to go!! And now, a word of warning from Russell T Davies… 👀#DoctorWho: The Giggle, arriving 6:30pm GMT Saturday 9th December, on @BBCOne in the UK and Ireland, @BBCiPlayer in the UK and @DisneyPlus in the rest of the world. pic.twitter.com/P4t9w23DQ9 — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) December 8, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Here's an extended look at the face-to-face between the Doctor & Donna and the Toymaker, followed by what else we know about "The Giggle" and a look back at how we were first introduced to the anniversary specials:

Here's a look at the sneak preview for "The Giggle" that was released on Thursday – followed by a look at what else we know about the third & final anniversary episode, set to hit screens this Saturday, December 9th:

Joining Tennant & Tate for the three-episode 60th-anniversary Doctor Who special event are Neil Patrick Harris in the big bad role as the Toymaker and Yasmin Finney as Rose – the daughter of Donna Noble and Shaun Temple (Karl Collins), with Jacqueline King returning as Sylvia Noble. In addition, Ruth Madeley is set to appear as Shirley Anne Bingham, and Bernard Cribbins is set to appear, reprising his role as Wilfred Mott posthumously. Fans of the comics can expect to see Beep the Meep (voiced by Miriam Margolyes) and the Wrarth Warriors play a major part, and – as if all of that wasn't enough – Ncuti Gatwa is expected to debut as the Fifteenth Doctor. And let's not forget that Jemma Redgrave will be returning as UNIT head Kate (Lethbridge-) Stewart. Now, here's a look back at the official trailer for the three-episode special event – with "The Star Beast" and "Wild Blue Yonder" currently streaming and "The Giggle" being unleashed on December 9th – followed by a look at the trailer released by Disney+:

With all three episodes written by Davies, we learned the episode titles during this weekend's Eurovision 2023 broadcast: Special One: "The Star Beast" (directed by Rachel Talalay), Special Two: "Wild Blue Yonder" (directed by Tom Kingsley), and Special Three': "The Giggle" (directed by Chanya Button). Here's a look back to when that all became official:

