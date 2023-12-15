Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa, russell t davies

Doctor Who: Ruby Meets The Doctor in New Christmas Special Preview

Ruby meets the Doctor in a preview for BBC's Ncuti Gatwa & Millie Gibson- starring Doctor Who Christmas Special, "The Church on Ruby Road."

Earlier today, we had a chance to check out the winner of the Blue Peter fan art contest and join them as they were given a tour behind the scenes of an upcoming new series of BBC's Doctor Who. But now – thanks to The Graham Norton Show – we're shifting our focus back to Russell T. Davies's (RTD) Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday)- starring Doctor Who Christmas Special, "The Church on Ruby Road." In the following clip, the Fifteenth Doctor (Gatwa) and Ruby Sunday (Gibson) meet – but let's just say that there are a few "distractions" nagging for their attention.

Here's that sneak preview for the Doctor Who Christmas Special, "The Church on Ruby Road" – followed by a look back at what else we know about the special and more:

Doctor Who: "The Church on Ruby Road": A Christmas Special Preview

"The Church on Ruby Road" sees the Doctor (Gatwa) come face-to-face with the mythical and mysterious goblins as his life collides with Ruby Sunday (Gibson). Little is known about Ruby Sunday, as she was abandoned on Christmas Eve as a baby. Now living with her mum, Carla, and grandmother, Cherry, her world is about to be turned upside down when she encounters the Doctor – and the two set off on their first adventure together. Joining Gatwa & Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) for showrunner Russell T. Davies's special are Davina McCall (playing herself), Michelle Greenidge (Ruby's mum Carla), Angela Wynter (Ruby's grandmother Cherry), and Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood. Now, here's a look at the trailers that were released by the BBC & Disney+:

And don't forget that composer Murray Gold & Davies teamed up for an original song for the special "The Goblin Song":

And here's a look at Gold, Segun Akinola, and the BBC National Orchestra performing the new theme – along with some words from RTD near the end:

Never going to get tired of listening to the Fifteenth Doctor's Theme 😍🧡 We're celebrating 60 years of #DoctorWho, featuring music from Murray Gold and Segun Akinola, all performed by the @BBCNOW orchestra in Cardiff's Hoddinott Hall 🎵 pic.twitter.com/o3UmOOkYjZ — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) October 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at a video showcasing Gold & Akinola's new take on the theme:

📢: THIS IS THE WORLD PREMIERE OF THE NEW DOCTOR WHO THEME TUNE!!! pic.twitter.com/UFs6xDOvx5 — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) October 12, 2023 Show Full Tweet

