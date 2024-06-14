Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, preview, trailer

Doctor Who: "Ruby Sunday" Cast on Expectations; Sickly TARDIS Teaser

With only hours to go before Doctor Who S01E07: "The Legend of Ruby Sunday" hits, here's a look at some more season finale hints/clues.

In only a matter of hours, Showrunner Russell T. Davies and stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) and Millie Gibson's (Ruby Sunday) Doctor Who will kick off its two-episode Season 1 finale with "The Legend of Ruby Sunday" (directed by Jamie Donoughue and written by Davies). In the season's penultimate episode, the Doctor and UNIT investigate Ruby's past. But as the Time Window reveals horrifying secrets from Christmas Eve, the mysterious Triad Technology unleashes the greatest evil of all. To make sure you have everything you need to keep investigating up until showtime, we're passing along a whole bunch of previews that were previously released – along with two new additions. First up, a new teaser finds the cast offering some key points to keep in mind heading into the season's penultimate episode. Following that, the show's social media account dropped a season compilation teaser retracing all of the moments during the previous six episodes when the TARDIS wasn't sounding too… healthy?

Speaking with RadioTimes, Davies offered five stories worth checking our before the finale – noting that "Bad Wolf/The Parting of the Ways" and "The Bells of Saint John" were worth checking out for how they spotlight big stories in a modern London time period. If you're looking for a strong sense of UNIT, Davies suggests "Spearhead From Space" – and if you're looking for two different takes on the "family reveal" theme, Davies suggests checking out "A Good Man Goes To War" and "The Church on Ruby Road." Now, here's a look at the newest clues for the huge two-episode season wrap-up:

In the following clip, The Doctor, Ruby, and UNIT begin discussing actress Susan Twist's mysterious presence throughout the season. They want answers – does Twist's Susan Triad hold the answers? We're thinking that there's a very good chance…

And here's a look back at the image gallery and previews that were previously released for this weekend's chapter:

Along with Gatwa, Gibson, and Twist, the episode will also feature Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave), Melanie Bush (Bonnie Langford), Rose Noble (Yasmin Finney), Colonel Ibrahim (Alexander Devrient), Morris Gibbons (Lenny Rush), Harriet (Genesis Lynea), Bailey Sinclair (Fela Lufadeju), Carla Sunday (Michelle Greenidge), Mrs. Flood (Anita Dobson), Cherry Sunday (Angela Wynter), Colonel Chidozie (Tachia Newall), Corporal Sullivan (Jasmine Bayes), The Vlinx (Aidan Cook), and Nicholas Briggs as the Voice of the Vlinx.

Here are those two recent looks at what's to come with this weekend's episode – all leading up to the big season finale, "Empire of Death" (directed by Donoughue and written by Davies). First up, the social media teaser that was released shortly after the main episode trailer contains some interesting new looks. Following that, Davies previews what's to come next weekend during the latest edition of The Official 'Doctor Who' Podcast – beginning at around the 29:55 mark. Describing the two-episode as a "monumental climax" to the season, Davies teases resisting a conversation during "The Giggle" when "Triad" was mentioned in passing – it's clear that was a seed that's about to bear some deadly fruit.

"THE LEGEND OF RUBY SUNDAY" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

"EMPIRE OF DEATH" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!