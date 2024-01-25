Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, Opinion, Preview, TV, TV | Tagged: bbc, doctor who, Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa, russell t davies

Doctor Who Season 15/2 Filming Answers Some Millie Gibson Questions

Media reports and social media rumblings regarding filming on Doctor Who Season 15/2 are offering some Millie Gibson/Varada Seethu answers.

Article Summary Millie Gibson's Doctor Who journey may end after two seasons with limited final episodes.

Varada Seethu is set to join Ncuti Gatwa for new Doctor Who adventures.

Media reports & leaked filming info hints at a '50s Miami setting and introduces Lewis Cornay's role.

Gibson reflects on her time on Doctor Who and looks forward to new acting challenges.

There are clear advantages & disadvantages to being able to film more than one season/series during a production run. Unfortunately, Showrunner Russell T. Davies's Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday)-starring Doctor Who is experiencing some disadvantages. Heading into last weekend, The Mirror reported that Gibson would be departing the show after Gatwa's first two series and would apparently appear in only three of her final season's eight episodes (with one expected to wrap up Ruby Sunday's storyline). That appeared in line with the way Gibson addressed her run on the show in the past tense during an interview last month (more on that below). In addition, the report alleged that Gibson would not appear in this year's Christmas Special – with a "guest companion" expected to join Gatwa. While it wasn't clear when the move would happen, it was also reported that actress Varada Seethu (Andor, Strike Back) would be joining Gatwa for his future adventures.

While some of the smaller aspects will probably roll out over time, here's where we get to the part about the disadvantages of filming so far in advance. Between social media postings sharing filming in public locations to reports from media sources such as Radio Times, Season 15/Season 2 filming has already shown Gatwa & Seethu filming together in what appears to be a set-up made to look like '50s-set Miami. In addition, RT reports that West End actor Lewis Cornay (live-theater productions of SpongeBob SquarePants, The Book of Mormon) has been spotted filming at Penarth and Leominster during the week. Reportedly, Corney has been cast in the role of Logan Cheever – with Amanda Brotchie (Gentleman Jack) directing.

Doctor Who: Did Millie Gibson Signal Being Done After Series 2?

"It was so much fun! I think there were days where we got used to the madness of the job, and then when other people came in to do scenes with us, they were like, 'Oh wow, this is your job; this is what you do every day!' And we were like, 'Oh my God, I know!' It was just the most fun, and yeah, we really had a crazy time. And the team was wonderful… honestly, from the make-up department, props department, costume, everyone… I could go on for hours listing; they were the most supportive, kind people. And in a heartbeat, I would work with them all again," Gibson shared during an interview with Luxury London Living Fabric, explaining what her experience was like working on the show – with a sense of finality to it all.

Later, Gibson shared her thoughts on what the new year could hold for her – and it sounded like it's going to involve looking for new roles & new projects: "I think, now that the strike's over, probably auditioning again for parts and seeing what's out there." Near the end of the interview/profile, Gibson revealed, "Every year has seen such change for me; it's hard to think what might come next. I'd like to play a villain… If not that, I think I'm really intrigued by biopic roles that you really need to research. I think that would be a great challenge. I don't know; I think I'm just excited to see what's to come."

