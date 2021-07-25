Doctor Who Series 13 Will Be All One Story; Jacob Anderson Joins Cast

Doctor Who stars Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill & John Bishop, and showrunner Chris Chibnall took part in a Comic-Con@Home virtual event to drop some intel on Series 13- and they didn't disappoint. Kicking things off with a teaser, "Team TARDIS" then went on to offer some specs on what's to come. First up, Chibnall confirmed that Series13 will be all one story, saying, "It's definitely the most ambitious thing we've done since we've been on the series." In addition, Jacob Anderson (Broadchuch, Game of Thrones) has joined the cast as Vinder (as witnessed in the teaser below).

Here's a look at Anderson's Vinder in full costume:

With Series 13 confirmed to arrive later this year, here's a look back at the teaser released earlier today:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Series 13 Trailer | Doctor Who (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pNb51OwYO6M)

Chibnall and the Doctor Who crew have been rolling on with Series 13 production, revealing earlier this year, "We're filming as we speak. We've got lots of new characters, new monsters, some old ones coming back. We're only a few weeks in. It's very different, but we obviously have to work in a very different way, under COVID protocols. So, it's not without its challenges, but every series of 'Doctor Who' has had its challenges. At the moment, everybody's smiling." Now for the question that we're sure he's going to hear a lot over the next several months: so when will viewers be able to see it? Surprisingly, it sounds like Chibnall does know- it's just that there are some "higher powers" out there who would prefer he stay quiet for now. "Yeah, I've got an idea," Chibnall answered with a laugh. "But Charlotte Moore (BBC Chief Content Officer) would send 'the boys' round if I told you any hints. As soon as finish it, I promise we'll put it on telly straight away."

