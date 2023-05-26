Doctor Who Series 15 Work Underway? RTD Teases 60th Anniv, Series 14 Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies dopped teases & updates on the 60th-anniversary and Series 14 - with Series 15 work already underway?

Earlier this month, viewers were treated to a very important piece of intel regarding the BBC, Disney+ & Showrunner Russell T. Davies' upcoming three-episode Doctor Who 60th-anniversary event that marks the return of David Tennant… as the Fourteenth Doctor ??? And we definitely can't leave out the return of Catherine Tate's Donna Noble. With all three episodes written by Davies, we learned the episode titles during the official Eurovision 2023 Finals broadcast earlier this month: Special One: "The Star Beast" (directed by Rachel Talalay), Special Two: "Wild Blue Yonder" (directed by Tom Kingsley), and Special Three': "The Giggle" (directed by Chanya Button). Now, we're getting some background perspective directly from Davies in Doctor Who Magazine #591 (which you can order here), where the showrunner not only discusses the three specials but also what's ahead with the new series of adventures on the way featuring Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor and Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday. Here are some of the highlights:

Special One: "The Star Beast" (directed by Rachel Talalay): Davies promises that we'll hear more from Pat Mills & Dave Gibbons regarding how much was changed from the original comic. And while it's called "The Star Beast" for now, the episode title could lose the "The" by November ("Sometimes I like an old-fashioned definite article. Sometimes I don't."

Special Two: "Wild Blue Yonder" (directed by Tom Kingsley): Davies mentions that "there's a different five-word title which sums up the episode" but it would've given away too much about the episode. The other debate? "Wild Blue Yonder" versus "Wide Blue Yonder" – with the debate finding its way into a conversation in the second special (but keeping the reason spoiler-free):

Someone names the tune as Wide Blue Yonder, and says that it comes from "… the military, going to war." And the Doctor corrects them, saying, "It's the air force, the words are Wild Blue Yonder."

Special Three': "The Giggle" (directed by Chanya Button): Not only does Davies "love that title," they knew "there was no other choice" after they wrote it. "But what is the giggle? Who's giggling, what about, and why? As the great man once said, stay tuned."

Season 14 & Beyond: Davies shares that one episode in Series 14 "has had three titles so far" but no final decision has been made yet. In addition, we learned that one episode had the word "sixpence" in the title – until the sixpence was no longer a factor in the episode. Oh, and don't think for a second that Davies & the creative team aren't already working towards the future. "And further than that, the Script and Legal Departments at Bad Wolf are currently investigating whether we're allowed to use a certain title for Episode Six of the 2025 season."

