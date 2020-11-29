Doctor Who Showrunner, EP: Daleks "Resolution" Key to "Revolution"

With only hours to go until the official trailer for the BBC's Doctor Who Festive Special "Revolution of the Daleks" premieres, series showrunner Chris Chibnall and executive producer Matt Strevens are offering fans some "insider intel" on which past adventure they should be rewatching before the "Revolution" begins. This year's adventure finds the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) locked away in a space prison, leaving the returning Captain Jack (John Barrowman) to team up with the Doctor's TARDIS fam of Yaz (Mandip Gill), Graham (Bradley Walsh), and Ryan (Tosin Cole) to save the Earth from the machinations of the Daleks. But as we've seen from earlier previews, the special introduces new Daleks with their own agenda- and now the show's bosses are opening up to RadioTimes.com that while the special stands on its own, it also serves as a sequel to "Resolution of the Daleks."

"I kept to using just one Dalek in 'Resolution' because they're powerful things singly anyway, so that's fun just to be able to give one that space. But also I was planning to bring them back in greater numbers for this episode, Chibnall explained. So when our heroes sent the Reconnaissance Dalek into the heart of a supernova, it turns out that wasn't the end of the story. "We knew that when we said goodbye to the Reconnaissance Dalek, when it was jettisoned out of the TARDIS doors into a supernova at the end of Resolution, that that would not be the end of it,' Strevens explained. "Chris [Chibnall] already had the idea of this return, that the next time we see the Daleks, it'd be straight into a sort of origin story for the version in our era of the series."

As for any similarities you might see between the Reconnaissance Dalek in "Resolution" and the new design on display in "Revolution"? Well, you're not imagining it. "It harks back to the Reconnaissance Dalek in 'Resolution.' It's almost like that might be a plot point…," teased Chibnall. Strevens was a little more direct with his response, saying, "We wanted the audience to see the origins in the Reconnaissance Dalek. Because in a sense, that Dalek gives birth to this next iteration that we see in Revolution of the Daleks."