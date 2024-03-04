Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa, russell t davies

Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies Checks-In From TARDIS Set

Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies checked-in on social media from the TARDIS set to let us know where he was spending his workday.

One of the things we love about Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies is that he's a man of extremes. Sometimes, he's dropping update after update within the pages of Doctor Who Magazine – enough where we can get a week's worth of coverage from what he has to share. Other times, he goes the subtle approach to lighting our dumpster fires of random speculation when it comes to what's ahead for Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson. For this go-around, we're getting a look at the latter – with RTD posting an image of himself "today at work" on a set that we're pretty sure you're going to recognize (in case the blue box emoji in the caption wasn't enough of a giveaway). See what he did there? RTD went the "less is more" approach because now we're running any number of possibilities. Is it something for the first two seasons? Possibly a "Whoniverse" project? Damn you, RTD! You win again!

Here's a look at RTD's Instagram post from earlier, followed by a lot of what we know about the upcoming series – including a teaser as well as behind-the-scenes featurettes offering viewers a chance to get to know Gatwa & Gibson a little better:

And here's a look back at the teaser trailer that was released on Christmas Day for Season 1, with Doctor Who set to return to BBC, BBC iPlayer & Disney+ screens in May 2024:

Doctor Who: Looking Ahead to Season 1 & Season 2

A big update on Christmas Day, with the official teaser & press release for Season 1 confirming Yasmin Finney returning as Rose Noble. Along with Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart), Aneurin Barnard (Roger ap Gwilliam), and Jack Forsyth-Noble (Will), Doctor Who Magazine #589 also confirmed that Bhav Joshi (Wedding Season), Eilidh Loan (Traces), Pete MacHale (Gangs of London), Miles Yekinni (Slow Horses), and Hemi Yeroham (Mamma Mia!) have joined the cast for the new series. In addition, Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul's Drag Race) was also confirmed to have joined the cast – followed by Jonathan Groff (Glee, Mindhunter) and Indira Varma (Obsession, Game of Thrones) – as The Duchess – in May 2023.

Bonnie Langford was confirmed to be returning as Melanie Bush in June 2023, along with Lenny Rush (Am I Being Unreasonable) as Morris. In early August 2023, we also learned that Gemma Arrowsmith (Gemma Arrowsmith Sketched Out) and Mary Malone (Vera, The Prince) had joined the Christmas Special – while Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy (Hollyoaks) and Billy Brayshaw (Still So Awkward) had joined the Series 14 cast. In November 2023, we also learned that Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls, Bridgerton) was set to guest star in the 2024 Christmas Special. In February 2024, we also learned that Genesis Lysea (Shadow & Bone, A Discovery of Witness) and Gwïon Morris Jones (The Winter King) were on board. On the writing side, we learned late last month that Kate Herron (Loki, Sex Education) & Briony Redman (Pont Brec) had co-written the episode that Groff and Varma are starring in during the upcoming series.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!