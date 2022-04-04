Doctor Who: Sony, Bad Wolf Confirm RTD Era Production Start This Year

By now, Doctor Who fans know the deal. With current Doctor Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall departing the BBC show at the end of the year, The Doctor, Yaz (Mandip Gill), and Dan (John Bishop) will confront the "Legend of the Sea Devils" on April 17th before bowing out during this fall's Centenary special. After that, Russell T. Davies returns to take over the series he helped revive, and with him comes a new Doctor. But after that, there are still a ton of question marks. First, who will the new Doctor be? Well, that's still anyone's guess so far. But thanks to Sony Pictures Television International head Wayne Garvie and Bad Wolf co-founder Jane Tranter, we're getting a better sense of a production timeline. During a keynote discussion at MipTV on Monday afternoon, was asked about the long-running show and if there were any storyline details they could offer regarding what Davies has up his sleeves. Though not willing to get into a discussion regarding the new Doctor or plot specifics, Tranter did say that to make the November 2023 premiere window that Davies had mentioned in the past, production would be kicking off in Wales later this year. The Sony-owned Bad Wolf will be producing Davies' upcoming series, taking over the responsibility from BBC Studios. Now, what about those rumored "all-star" specials that would see folks like David Tennant and Matt Smith returning for one-offs… hmmm?

Written by Chibnall and Ella Road directed by Haolu Wang., and starring Arthur Lee stars as Ji-Hun & Marlowe Chan-Reeves stars as Ying Ki, here's a look at the official trailer for "Legend of the Sea Devils":

"Legend of the Sea Devils": In a swashbuckling special adventure, the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop) come face to fin with one of the Doctor's oldest adversaries: the Sea Devils. Why has legendary pirate queen Madam Ching come searching for a lost treasure? What terrifying forces lurk beneath the oceans of the nineteenth century? And did Yaz really have to dress Dan up as a pirate?

And as for those rumors of Hugh Grant (Four Wedding and a Funeral, Notting Hill) taking over as The Doctor after Whittaker (as the UK's Mirror and The Guardian reported), the actor himself took to Twitter to set the record straight. "Nothing against Dr W but I'm not," Grant wrote while retweeting The Guardian report. "No idea where the story came from." Here's a look at Grant shattering some folks' dreams (and making some writers look a little silly):

Nothing against Dr W but I'm not. No idea where the story came from. https://t.co/g1PG4VsqYN — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) March 21, 2022 Show Full Tweet