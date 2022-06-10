Doctor Who Star Eccleston: White Male Actors New Industry "Pariahs"

After a wave of casting announcements that revealed Ncuti Gatwa as Russell T Davies' new Doctor, David Tennant aka the Tenth Doctor & Catherine Tate aka Donna Noble would be returning, and Yasmin Finney (Heartstoppers) would be joining them as "Rose," the Doctor Who universe has (thankfully) quieted down for a bit as we await current Doctor Jodie Whittaker and current showrunner Chris Chibnall's final run this fall (more on that in a minute). So that's given us time to scope out more of what's going on in and around the "Doctor Who" universe, which brings us to Christopher Eccleston and his thoughts on the current state of the acting business & community. Specifically, how white, male, straight actors are "the new pariahs of the industry"- and he apparently understands why.

"Quite rightly I'm a dinosaur now. I'm white, I'm middle-aged, I'm male, and I'm straight. We are all seen through the lens of Harvey Weinstein et al. And I can feel that the opportunities are shrinking, as they should do," the Ninth Doctor expressed to Times Radio during an interview. Eccleston's only concern is the greater "uncertainty" there is now for the 58-year-old actor, adding, "I've lived off the fat of the land for 30 years of my career, but I still have to pay my mortgage, I still have to support my kids, so I don't welcome the uncertainty at all. The unpredictability was far more welcome to a younger person."

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show mean so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my utmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true," Ncuti said when the news was first announced. "His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

Davies added at the time, "The future is here and it's Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It's an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can't wait to get started. I'm sure you're dying to know more, but we're rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie's epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!" BBC CCO Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer agreed, also adding at the time, "Ncuti has an incredible dynamism, he's a striking and fearless young actor whose talent and energy will set the world alight and take Doctor Who on extraordinary adventures under Russell T Davies' new era."