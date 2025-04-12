Doctor Who Star Ncuti Gatwa to Play Christopher Marlowe on West End

Born With Teeth, written by Liz Duffy Adams, will take an "irreverent" look at the "high-octane world of two of the theatre's greatest literary icons," the RSC said. Set in the backroom of a pub in 1591, the show sees Marlowe and Shakespeare forced to come together across three secret meetings to collaborate on a new play. It's a dangerous time for artists in England, a country rife with paranoia where spies are everywhere, and as the rivals duel with each other, they become increasingly tempted by the idea of betrayal. The play premiered in Houston in 2022 and has since been performed around the US in Oregon, California, and Florida, but this will mark its West End debut. The UK production will be directed by Daniel Evans.

In a statement, Bluemel said he felt "incredibly proud and excited" to be working with Gatwa and Evans. "To be stepping into the shoes of a young William Shakespeare is a huge thrill for any actor, and I can't wait to get started," he said. "When I read Liz Duffy Adams' script, I was instantly drawn into the high-stakes world of these two rival playwrights and the incredible, creative chemistry they share. There's a real freshness and vitality to Liz's writing that speaks directly to our world, and I can't wait for West End audiences to experience it for the first time."

Gatwa said, "Liz Duffy Adams has written an exceptional play that is smart, dark, sexy, sharp, and funny! There's a lot to get one's teeth into. This is like no version of Shakespeare and Marlowe that I've ever seen before, and I can't wait for audiences to join us for the ride".

Born with Teeth will be on at the Wyndham Theatre in London from August 13th to November 1st, 2025. The Doctor Who Christmas Special is usually shot in Summer, but there is no news there there is one for 2025.