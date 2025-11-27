Posted in: BBC, Current News, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: Christina Chong, doctor who, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Doctor Who/Star Trek Crossover: Could Christina Chong Be The Key?

With Christina Chong playing characters in Doctor Who and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, we take a look at how a crossover could work.

Crossovers are the most self-indulgent and opportunistic pieces of fan bait and fanfiction, none more than the prospect of Doctor Who and Star Trek ever meeting. Just look at the amount of clicks every time an article comes along suggesting a crossover, and the makers of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds snuck in a TARDIS cameo in an episode of the latest season. The Fifteenth Doctor already suggested visiting the Federation in an early episode of his run on Disney+. The only thing preventing a proper crossover is copyright issues, since Doctor Who and Star Trek are owned by different studios. Now, Christina Chong has added fuel to the fire by suggesting she wants to do a Star Trek crossover with Doctor Who, where her character, Lorna Bucket, is somehow also La'an from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Actors like to stay in work after all.

Chong played Lorna Bucket in the episode "A Good Man Goes to War", which was written by then-showrunner Steven Moffat, and was broadcast in 2011. Lorna is a cleric in the militarised Church of England from the 51st Century who encountered the Eleventh Doctor (Matt Smith) when he saved her village as a child. She befriends Amy Pond (Karen Gillan), who was being held prisoner by Madame Kovarian (Frances Barber) as part of the latter's plot to kill The Doctor after she and many others came to regard him as a galactic menace. Lorna gives Amy the prayer leaf that contains the name of her daughter, Melody Pond, who would later turn out to be River Song (Alex Kingston). Lorna decides to help The Doctor save Amy and ends up getting killed by a Headless Monk. She dies in The Doctor's arms, and discovers that this was the first time he met her – his saving her hand, her village is in his future.

For Lorna Bucket to be La'an, some time travel shenanigans would be involved. La'an, who is not dead (so far), would have to be taking on the guise of Lorna somehow to meet The Doctor to make sure he looks for the young Lorna Bucket and save her village to preserve the timeline in some timey-wimey-wibbly-wobbly convolution of the type Moffat would come up with when he's desperate for scripts to put into production. This time, in collaboration with the writers at Secret Hideout, who produce Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. La'an would have to fake her own death and then return to the Enterprise at her own time. Come to think of it, might Lorna Bucket be a future descendant of Hyacinth Bucket, the main character of the BBC sitcom Keeping Up Appearances? And what about Detective Inspector Nicola Donaldson, the cop that Chong played in two seasons of the BBC's top-rated cop series Line of Duty? Why not have a crossover with that show, too, when Chong is a character on three major franchises already? Fanfic crossovers are what we're reduced to now when there's not enough news.

