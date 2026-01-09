Posted in: BBC, Current News, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: doctor who, star trek

Doctor Who/Star Trek? RTD, Whoopi Goldberg Can See Crossover Working

In a video post, Russell T. Davies met up with Whoopi Goldberg, and the two made a pretty good case for a Doctor Who/Star Trek crossover.

Fans have long wanted a live-action Doctor Who/Star Trek team-up, but it hasn't happened—yet.

Davies clarifies no secret crossover is in the works, but highlights shared values between both franchises.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds dropped a major Doctor Who tease, fueling more crossover speculation.

It's not like the fans haven't been asking for it for decades. In fact, we saw both franchises supporting a joint "Friendship Is Universal" campaign that included a joint panel with Russell T. Davies and Alex Kurtzman – with both Davies and Kurtzman sharing how easily the universes could work together during the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) event. And yet, on the live action front, it just hasn't happened. Of course, we're talking about a crossover between "Star Trek" and Doctor Who. Sure, there have been some hints, teases, and easter eggs along the way (most recently an episode of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – more on that in a minute). But it's just not the same as seeing the TARDIS materialize on the bridge of the U.S.S. Enterprise. So, when Davies takes to social media to share a video featuring the amazing Whoopi Goldberg (Guinan in the "Star Trek" universe), in which the two discuss how the two franchises share some core thematic values, we couldn't help but sit up and pay attention.

Before folks jump to any conclusions, Davies makes it clear that they're not announcing a project or anything like that. With Davies in NYC (along with some folks from Bad Wolf… hmmm), the two finally had a chance to meet when Goldberg set up Davies with tickets to her daytime talk show, The View. "The ultimate crossover! Doctor Who & Star Trek! Make it so! (Not an actual crossover, no secret episode about to drop.) A joy to meet Whoopi, a long-time Doctor Who fan," Davies wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, which included the video with Goldberg. "We've been trying to meet for a decade, and Whoopi got us into the audience for The View, what a great team, we had the best time ❤️" In the immortal words of Capt. Jean-Luc Picard, "Make it so."

And if you thought that Davies was having a little fun with Matt Duffer & Ross Duffer's Stranger Things 5 and the rumor that blew up that a secret "ninth episode" was going to drop on January 7th, you're not alone:

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds/Doctor Who "Makes Perfect Sense"

Back in September 2025, we took a look at how Paramount+'s Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds dropped a ten-ton tease that the universes of "Star Trek" and Doctor Who are much more connected than folks might think. In an exclusive clip for S03E10: "New Life and New Civilizations" that was shared by TV Insider, Marie (Melanie Scrofano), M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun), Ortegas (Melissa Navia), La'an (Christina Chong), Pike (Mount), Scotty (Martin Quinn), Spock (Peck), Pelia (Carol Kane), and the others gather for the Captain's table to unwind and catch up (poor Scotty).

Near the end of the clip, Pelia shared a bit of backstory that raised some eyebrows. After discussing the challenges that the Enterprise has faced over the past few months, Pelia scoffs and chimes in with what she considers to be challenging: "Remind me to tell you about the time I spent with the time-travelling Doctor I once knew." During an interview with TrekMovie, Showrunners and EPs Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers didn't shy away from the implication. "She apparently knew the Doctor from 'Doctor Who,'" Goldsman shared, matter-of-factly. Myers added, "She's had a long life experience, and it just makes perfect sense."

