Doctor Who: Steven Moffat Returns with Hitchcockian Episode: Details

Steven Moffat has officially returned to Doctor Who (seriously), writing a Hitchcockian episode for Series 1 directed by Julie-Anne Robinson.

Despite past denials, it was confirmed earlier today that former showrunner Steven Moffat will be making his return to Doctor Who, penning an episode set to air during showrunner Russell T. Davies and stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson's (Ruby Sunday) first series of adventures. Directing the episode is BAFTA, Emmy & Golden Globe nominee Julie-Anne Robinson (Bridgerton, Orange Is The New Black, Scandal), who also directs the episode following the Christmas Special, "The Church on Ruby Road."

"Yes, okay, fair enough – apologies to everyone I've very slightly misled – I am, in fact, writing an episode of the series of Doctor Who. Exactly like I said I never would. What can I tell you? There was begging, there was pleading, but finally, Russell agreed to let me have another go – so long as I got out of his garden. Working with old friends and a brand new Doctor, I couldn't be happier. Sorry, I was a bit reticent on the subject for so long. It was all part of an elaborate plan that would have delighted millions, but at the last minute, I forgot what it was," Moffat shared about the news.

Robinson added, "It was a tremendous honour to direct episodes of Doctor Who for the BBC and Disney+. This beloved franchise is 60 years old and still going strong. It is part of our collective memory as Brits. I've always admired Russell T Davies, and Ncuti Gatwa is an unbelievably talented actor who has stepped into the role of the Fifteenth Doctor effortlessly alongside the equally talented Millie Gibson. Steven Moffat gave me an intense challenge as a director. I asked him for a keyword to describe the overall tone of the episode he said: 'Hitchcock.' I can't wait to see what everyone thinks. I'm grateful to Bad Wolf, the BBC and Disney+. It was an incredible experience."

On Friday, May 10th, Disney+ subscribers can check out the first two episodes beginning at 7 pm ET. Following that, two episodes will premiere on BBC iPlayer at 00:00 on Saturday, May 11th – with the first two episodes airing on BBC One later that day (right before the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final).

