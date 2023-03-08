Doctor Who Team Posts Set Video Celebrating International Women's Day In honor of International Women's Day, here's a look at a video of the Doctor Who team from the set honoring the global holiday.

Even as filming rolls along on the next series of adventures, BBC, Disney+ & Showrunner Russell T. Davies's Ncuti Gatwa & Millie Gibson-starring Doctor Who knows when it's time to pause to honor a special occasion. And that special occasion would be International Women's Day, first honored on an international scale back in 1911. Celebrated every March 8th, International Women's Day seeks to bring attention to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, violence & abuse against women, and many others.

Here's a look at the team celebrating the day from the set of filming via Twitter and Instagram. Following that, we have some updates on what's to come to pass along:

Doctor Who 60th Anniversary & Beyond

Thanks to Doctor Who Magazine #588 (which you should definitely purchase here to get all of the things we may have missed), we have a wide range of topics covered, from new filming tech (including drones), the mention of the word "Meep," new block directors named, and a tease about a two-episode block set to take "the whole show into genuinely new territory."

VFX Coordinator Siân Reynish Talks Up New Marvel Studios-Like Filming Tech: "We're using top-of-the-range technology, the kind that Marvel films use, to make 'Doctor Who' in Wales, which I think is pretty spectacular. It means 'Doctor Who' is at the forefront of pushing the boundaries," shared VFX Coordinator Siân Reynish.

Wait… Drones in the TARDIS?! "And in the Christmas Special, we're shooting with drones on the set, which no one's done before. Because of the way the Doctor races erratically around the TARDIS, it's amazing to have those sorts of shots," Reynish added.

Reynish Is Hearing Good Things About Ncuti Gatwa: "I think he'll bring such a new dynamic. He's young and fun. The crew say he's up for anything, and I think he'll really make it his own and not try to copy the mannerisms of anyone else. He's really individual, and that's what we want – a new new Doctor!"

Oh, and the creature above? Reynish confirmed all of the comic book-based speculations that it was Meep, saying, "When you're watching at home, think of the amount of conversations we've had over how much the Meep blinks!"

Blocks 3 & 4 Directors Revealed: Director Julie Anne Robertson's Block Three includes "two wildly different episodes, by wildly different writers," according to Davies' column. "Julie Anne is a dream piece of crewing for me because I've wanted to work with her ever since sitting in awe of the BBC's Blackpool," Davies shared. "Julie Anne comes with the best reference ever – an actor called David Tennant, who starred in Blackpool and loves her!"

Director Ben Chessell is Aboard for 2-Episode "New Territory" Block Four: "Our search for directors reached all the way to Australia to find Ben," revealed EP Phil Collinson. "One of the greatest shows I've ever seen on television is Joe Barton's Giri/Haji for the BBC, with the spectacular finale directed by Ben. It broke all the rules of what television can achieve, so we knew he was a perfect fit for this two-episode block, which takes the whole show into genuinely new territory. We were all wondering how to achieve what's on the page, but Ben has marched in to show us how!"