BBC America will be broadcasting the new animated version of Doctor Who: The Faceless Ones next week. This will be the first time the long-lost story will be seen in a new animated version since all but two of the original live-action episodes were lost. "The Faceless Ones" was first broadcast in six weekly parts from April to May 1967, starring Patrick Troughton as the Doctor. Only two of the six episodes are held in the BBC film archives with snippets of footage and still images existing from the other four. Fortunately, off-air audio recordings of the soundtrack also still exist, making the animation of a complete serial possible once again.

In "The Faceless Ones", TARDIS arrives on Earth at a runway at Gatwick Airport in England, where the Doctor and his companions encounter sinister identity-stealing aliens known as the Chameleons.

BBC America also released a full summary of all 6 episodes:

Episode One: The TARDIS arrives at Gatwick airport in 1966 where Polly witnesses a murder. When the Doctor alerts the authorities, they find the body has vanished and Polly has been kidnapped.

Episode Two: The missing Polly appears but claims not to know the Doctor or Jamie, then Ben disappears. All clues point to Chameleon Tours, but nobody believes the Doctor's story.

Episode Three: With the support of Inspector Crossland, the Doctor pursues his investigations. But the Chameleons have already taken steps to prevent the Doctor from uncovering the truth.

Episode Four: To stop Samantha from boarding the Chameleon Tours flight, Jamie takes her place. An RAF fighter follows the Chameleon plane, but it is shot down whilst the plane heads into space!

Episode Five: The Doctor fears for the safety of Jamie who is a prisoner of the Chameleons in their space station. The Doctor smuggles himself aboard the next Chameleon Tours flight.

Episode Six: On the Chameleon space station, the Doctor faces the Chameleon's Director who announces his plans to abduct 50,000 humans.

The first three episodes will premiere back-to-back on Wednesday, October 7 at 8 pm Eastern with the last three episodes premiering back-to-back on Thursday, October 8 at 8 pm Eastern, as a part of BBC America's Comic-Couch programming block.